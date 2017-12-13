News: Forklift firm offering free emissions tests





Opening last year at Aldwarke, the provider of service, parts, sales and hire for the region's forklift users, was created specifically for exclusive distribution rights to Mitsubishi forklifts in South and West Yorkshire.



The internal combustion in the engines of LPG forklift trucks can emit gases that can cause serious harm to employees. Significant levels of carbon monoxide (CO) can cause headaches, fatigue, nausea, and even death in extreme cases. Nitrogen oxides (NOx) are the most common cause of air pollution, and can result in respiratory discomfort and problems among staff.



LPG forklifts are commonly chosen for indoor operations for their perceived emissions benefits but James Breadmore, service manager at Endeavour Forklifts, explains: "Mitsubishi LPG forklifts come with a closed loop engine system, which offers optimum combustion, the best fuel efficiency and exceptionally low emissions. For models of LPG forklifts from other manufacturers, however, the truth may not be so encouraging, and it can be a challenge to assess the extent of damage caused by these machines."



Some harmful gases are completely odourless, and can only be detected during an emissions test. So, in a bid to tackle air pollution in Yorkshire's warehouses, with the first service booked with Endeavour Forklifts will include a free gas and emissions test. The offer is valid on all makes and models of LPG forklift trucks in the county.



Breadmore added: "The gas analyser test from Endeavour can optimise combustion efficiency, maximise fuel savings and detect dangerous levels of gases that can affect safety and comfort in the work environment. If harmful air pollution is detected, Endeavour can work with you to ensure the necessary steps are taken to reduce polluted air and boost productivity throughout your operation."



Founded by Rotherham-born, Jason Reynolds, the firm has its own fleet of around 50 forklift trucks ready for immediate hire.



