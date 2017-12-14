News: Former Rotherham M&S building sold
By Tom Austen
A prominent building in Rotherham town centre has been sold following an auction earlier this month.
27 - 29 College Street in Rotherham, known by many as the previous home of national retailer, Marks & Spencer, includes 32,600 sq ft of "well configured and flexible retail accommodation."
The freehold was given a guide price of £900,000 by leading auctioneers, Acuitus for its auction in London on December 7. The lot did not sell on the day but a deal was struck after the event.
The sale follows on from a deal for the adjacent property in July. The freehold shop investment at 31 College Street (the Greenwoods store) went under the hammer with national auctioneers, Allsop, and was sold at the guide price of £300,000.
Over the road, 38-40 College Street was given a guide price of £150,000 - £200,000 by Acuitus when it went up for auction earlier this year. It sold for £245,000.
