News: Bunnings Warehouse opens in Rotherham

</div>

Images: Bunnings

The firm, which also operates as Homebase out of 251 trading locations, now has 12 Bunnings Warehouse locations in the UK, with a further seven planned.In its results for the first quarter of the 2018 financial year, Wesfarmers said that total sales decreased 17.5% (13.8% in local currency terms) at Bunnings in the UK and Ireland. It said it was due to difficult trading conditions which persisted for Homebase.Conversely it added that the rollout of the Bunnings Warehouse pilot stores continued and that they were delivering early encouraging results.