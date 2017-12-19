News: New Rotherham boutique gets UKSE boost
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based boutique ladies clothing store, RebLe, has opened its doors following receipt of a £500 grant from the UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE) Kickstart Fund.
The UKSE funding has allowed business owner, Rebecca Twynham, to fund branded, exterior signage as well as display units and clothing rails, essential for the establishment of the her first store.
Launched in September 2017, and ideally located in the main retail hub of Wath-upon-Dearne, RebLe stocks a wide range of ladies fashion items including clothing, handbags and jewellery.
Rebecca Twynham, founder of RebLe, said: "I'm so grateful for the funding I've received from UKSE. Being able to have professional exterior signage fitted really helps the shop stand out so it's easier for customers to find and notice us. I’m hoping that people will continue to spread the word about the opening of RebLe Fashion Boutique!"
Advertisement Rebecca has ambitious plans to open a second store – for childrenswear and plus-size clothing - after receiving a number of requests from customers confirming the demand.
She said: "Currently, I'm doing everything myself, I’m working at the shop full-time and take care of the business side, too. In the future, it'd be great to employ a team of people but, for now, I'm loving getting fully involved in growing the business and intend to do this until RebLe is well established in the area."
RebLe is already experiencing popularity and is partnering with other local businesses to hold events such as fashion shows, pamper evenings and Christmas shopping nights.
UK Steel Enterprise, a subsidiary of Tata Steel, was launched in 1975 to support the economic development of steel industry areas. Launched in February 2016 by UKSE, with support from RIDO and Rotherham Youth Enterprise, the Kickstart Fund consists of a £40,000 pot dedicated to supporting people looking to establish a business in the local area.
Allan Wood from UK Steel Enterprise, said: "RebLe has attracted local interest and, with plans to expand in the future, I look forward to watching how the business continues to grow over the coming years."
UKSE website
Images: UKSE
