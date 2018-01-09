News: Harworth momentum continues
By Tom Austen
Full year results at Rotherham-based Harworth Estates, one of the largest property and regeneration companies across the North of England and the Midlands, are set to exceed expectations.
One of South Yorkshire's largest publicly listed companies delivered strong operational performance in the second half of the year across all its business segments.
Harworth has a business model based on reinvesting capital in acquisitions having created capital growth through planning approvals, remediation and development, and generated income through asset management and land sales.
The focus has been on "beds and sheds" sectors and the portfolio value and other value gains are anticipated to be appreciably ahead of expectations. In its interim report 2017, Harworth Group had assets and developments worth £410.9m.
Advertisement
One of South Yorkshire's largest publicly listed companies delivered strong operational performance in the second half of the year across all its business segments.
Harworth has a business model based on reinvesting capital in acquisitions having created capital growth through planning approvals, remediation and development, and generated income through asset management and land sales.
The focus has been on "beds and sheds" sectors and the portfolio value and other value gains are anticipated to be appreciably ahead of expectations. In its interim report 2017, Harworth Group had assets and developments worth £410.9m.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment