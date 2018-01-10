News: University Centre Rotherham reaches new heights

</div>

Images: RNN Group

Rotherham Council has provided the land for the campus in a cut price deal. The SCR Combined Authority agreed to fund infrastructure works with a grant of £3.5m approved with the balance coming from RNN Group.Nigel Brewster, vice chair of the SCR Local Enterprise Partnership, said: "The University Centre will help to attract, retain and develop skills in the region which are so important for the SCR’s sustainable growth. It will be a major asset to Rotherham and the employers and workforce of the region - the "let's get it done" work-ethic in Sheffield City Region harnesses drive and ambition."The 35,500 sq ft campus building has been designed by Bond Bryan to accommodate approximately 560 people on a typical term day but will be built with expansion in mind and teaching space for approximately 1,000 students. Options for expansion on the site of the former Victorian hospital are already being looked at.Richard Stowell, operations manager for Willmott Dixon, said: "UCR has made fantastic progress since the start in September 2017; in the space of a few months we have completed the groundwork, erected the steel, cast the floors and started the perimeter cladding."The roof topping out marks a significant milestone in the project calendar as we begin to commence internal trades, and is another milestone in our work to achieve completion later this year, so that UCR can welcome its first students this autumn."