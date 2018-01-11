News: Historic Rotherham High Street building on the market
By Tom Austen
Another prominent Grade II listed building in Rotherham town centre has been put up for sale, offering a redevelopment opportunity between the award-winning High Street and Rotherham Minster.
Known by many as the former John Speeds department store, the 11,500 sq ft property is being advertised for sale with chartered surveyors, White & Co. It includes 18 High Street and 15 Vicarage Lane.
No asking price has been provided for the freehold of the property which includes retail space with offices above. It is being promoted as having redevelopment potential.
A number of properties in the area, such as the former Muntus department store on the High Street and the Georgian town house opposite, have been renovated with retail space below new housing. The area was part of the £5m Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI) scheme.
