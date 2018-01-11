News: Historic Rotherham High Street building on the market

</div>

Images: White & Co

The former Speeds Department Store occupied four buildings which were knocked together to form one store but were subsequently divided again to form retail units fronting both Vicarage Lane and High Street.It was redeveloped around ten years ago when plans were approved for the ground floor of the former Rumbelows building to be converted and occupied by Phoenix Enterprises who provide delivery of a variety of programmes and initiatives to help disadvantaged groups back into employment.The ground floor area of the building fronting the All Saints Church, formerly operated by Whitegates and the Factory Shop, was used as a recruitment agency office and also includes a community hall.The first and second floors of the building have been used predominantly for office use. Extensive work was carried out on the roof and new lifts were installed to improve access.15 Vicarage Lane is described as a fine, early nineteenth century former townhouse and is Grade II listed. It has pride of place next to the church and the revamped public space. The building is on the site of the old vicarage and excavations in the area revealed medieval deposits.Smaller properties in the area are also for sale. Rowland Burkitt is promoting the sale of 20, 20A and 20B High Street and also the corner plot at 33 High Street and 8/10 Moorgate.At auction later this month, the vacant office building at 14 Moorgate Street, is set to go under the hammer with Mark Jenkinson & son. The building dates from 1895 and has proposed plans for six apartments. It has been given a guide price of £75,000.