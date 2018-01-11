Thursday, January 11, 2018

News: Historic Rotherham High Street building on the market

Another prominent Grade II listed building in Rotherham town centre has been put up for sale, offering a redevelopment opportunity between the award-winning High Street and Rotherham Minster.

Known by many as the former John Speeds department store, the 11,500 sq ft property is being advertised for sale with chartered surveyors, White & Co. It includes 18 High Street and 15 Vicarage Lane.

No asking price has been provided for the freehold of the property which includes retail space with offices above. It is being promoted as having redevelopment potential.

A number of properties in the area, such as the former Muntus department store on the High Street and the Georgian town house opposite, have been renovated with retail space below new housing. The area was part of the £5m Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI) scheme.

The former Speeds Department Store occupied four buildings which were knocked together to form one store but were subsequently divided again to form retail units fronting both Vicarage Lane and High Street.

It was redeveloped around ten years ago when plans were approved for the ground floor of the former Rumbelows building to be converted and occupied by Phoenix Enterprises who provide delivery of a variety of programmes and initiatives to help disadvantaged groups back into employment.

The ground floor area of the building fronting the All Saints Church, formerly operated by Whitegates and the Factory Shop, was used as a recruitment agency office and also includes a community hall.

The first and second floors of the building have been used predominantly for office use. Extensive work was carried out on the roof and new lifts were installed to improve access.

15 Vicarage Lane is described as a fine, early nineteenth century former townhouse and is Grade II listed. It has pride of place next to the church and the revamped public space. The building is on the site of the old vicarage and excavations in the area revealed medieval deposits.

Smaller properties in the area are also for sale. Rowland Burkitt is promoting the sale of 20, 20A and 20B High Street and also the corner plot at 33 High Street and 8/10 Moorgate.

At auction later this month, the vacant office building at 14 Moorgate Street, is set to go under the hammer with Mark Jenkinson & son. The building dates from 1895 and has proposed plans for six apartments. It has been given a guide price of £75,000.

