News: Multimillion pound property deals done

Images: UKSE

A range of Rotherham properties have changed hands as Network Space's 630,000 sq ft Network North portfolio was acquired by investment firm, Columbia Threadneedle in a £41.9m deal.Formerly Langtree, the rebranded Network Space was established in 1982 and directly owns and manages an investment portfolio of over 3 million sq ft of modern industrial and office developments across 60 locations with a combined value of over £130m, the majority of which has been self-developed.The advertised portfolio includes Units 1 & 3, Eden Close, Hellaby. The 16,191 sq ft Unit 1 is occupied by Pearson Education Limited (pictured).Also in the portfolio is Sheaf House, on Bradmarsh Business Park in Templeborough which is the 36,000 sq ft headquarters of specialist healthcare equipment distributors Harvest Healthcare Limited.The third Rotherham property in the portfolio is Unit 6 at Farfield Park, Manvers. Currently undergoing refurbishment, the 21,072 sq ft building was previously occupied by Purex.Richard Ainscough, managing director at Network Space said: "We took the decision to sell these assets so that we can accelerate the speculative development of our new industrial property."We will also continue to invest in our asset management platform so that we can continue to get the best out of our retained investments and those of our investor partners. We have an excellent team at Network Space, specialists with a true wealth of experience in the development, investment and management of industrial property."Knight Frank in Leeds handled the disposal. FDR Law acted for Network Space and Addleshaw Goddard acted for Columbia Threadneedle.Network Space will continue to hold a number of local properties in its portfolio. This includes the expanding Vector 31 at Waleswood and Century Park in Manvers.