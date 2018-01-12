News: Multimillion pound property deals done
By Tom Austen
A number of commercial properties in Rotherham have been sold as part of multimillion pound property deals.
At Eastwood, manufacturing firm CMD Ltd has acquired the building it occupies from property firm, St. Mowden, which itself bought the site in 2010. CMD will continue to use the 17,701 sq ft building as its headquarters.
Acquired last year by US firm, IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC, the innovative company integrates power and technology with furniture and has a product range offering underfloor power systems, lighting and power busbars, lighting control systems, together with office power, cable management and ergonomic solutions.
St. Mowden also sold its Claywheels Lane Business Park in Sheffield, with the separate deals being for in excess of £3.3m.
Paul Brustad, asset manager at St. Modwen, said: "The successful sale of Claywheels Lane and Sycamore Court is testament to our investment and hard work in transforming commercial properties. The future looks bright for these sites and we wish the new owners all the best. Their disposal is in line with St. Modwen's strategic objectives and we will continue to bring similar properties to the market in order to support investment into larger commercial developments in the region."
