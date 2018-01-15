News: Funding boost for ZND





The Dutch firm has partnered with Gilde, a well-established financial investor with a strong track record in developing mid-market companies.



ZND said that it "sees Gilde as a cornerstone investor that fully supports the growth strategy envisaged by current management."



Gilde Buy Out Partners has acquired a share in ZND Holding BV and the existing management of ZND will go on to maintain a majority interest in a newly established company - ZND Group BV.



ZND Group was established in 1965 in Holland and now has operations in Holland, UK, Germany, France and Poland supplying products to clients and distributors across the globe.



Established in 1997, ZND UK manufactures temporary fencing, hoarding and pedestrian barriers for the events and construction industry. At its 170,000 sq ft Rotherham facility at Barbot Hall, ZND manufactures more than 17,500 metres of temporary fencing per day. Investment in 2016 saw a doubling of capacity as it aimed to boost exports by 50%.



Advertisement The Dutch firm has partnered with Gilde, a well-established financial investor with a strong track record in developing mid-market companies.ZND said that it "sees Gilde as a cornerstone investor that fully supports the growth strategy envisaged by current management."Gilde Buy Out Partners has acquired a share in ZND Holding BV and the existing management of ZND will go on to maintain a majority interest in a newly established company - ZND Group BV.ZND Group was established in 1965 in Holland and now has operations in Holland, UK, Germany, France and Poland supplying products to clients and distributors across the globe.Established in 1997, ZND UK manufactures temporary fencing, hoarding and pedestrian barriers for the events and construction industry. At its 170,000 sq ft Rotherham facility at Barbot Hall, ZND manufactures more than 17,500 metres of temporary fencing per day. Investment in 2016 saw a doubling of capacity as it aimed to boost exports by 50%.

Wil van Beek, CEO of ZND, said: "Over the past years ZND has grown its temporary fence business extensively driven by increasing its focus on new fully automated manufacturing solutions, product development and international commercialisation of our products. Now, the ZND team is delighted to have Gilde as a partner for the next phase of our growth.



"Together with Gilde we are confident to further increase revenues substantially, extend our innovation leadership and increase worldwide presence while intensifying our relationship with our current clients."



Martijn Schreurs, partner at Gilde, added: "This opportunity represents an attractive investment opportunity with ZND, Europe's largest manufacturer of temporary fencing. We are impressed with the way management has been able to build an incredibly strong position in this niche, growing market through continued investment in state of the art manufacturing processes.



"We are delighted at the prospect of working with ZND's management and supporting them in accelerating the execution of the company's international strategy."



ZND website



Images: ZND Wil van Beek, CEO of ZND, said: "Over the past years ZND has grown its temporary fence business extensively driven by increasing its focus on new fully automated manufacturing solutions, product development and international commercialisation of our products. Now, the ZND team is delighted to have Gilde as a partner for the next phase of our growth."Together with Gilde we are confident to further increase revenues substantially, extend our innovation leadership and increase worldwide presence while intensifying our relationship with our current clients."Martijn Schreurs, partner at Gilde, added: "This opportunity represents an attractive investment opportunity with ZND, Europe's largest manufacturer of temporary fencing. We are impressed with the way management has been able to build an incredibly strong position in this niche, growing market through continued investment in state of the art manufacturing processes."We are delighted at the prospect of working with ZND's management and supporting them in accelerating the execution of the company's international strategy."

ZND, Europe's largest manufacturer of temporary fencing and pedestrian barriers which has a manufacturing operation in Rotherham, has brought in new funding from a private equity firm to support the next phase of growth.