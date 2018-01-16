News: Irwin Mitchell hosts law competition for Rotherham students
By Tom Austen
A Thomas Rotherham College student has won a week's work experience as part of law firm Irwin Mitchell's fourth annual law competition with the organisation.
Following the success of the previous three competitions, this year's challenge asked second year BTEC and A2 law students at the college to perform a PowerPoint presentation on an area of law that interests them, with three prizes up for grabs.
The student's presentations were judged by Mark Allen, an associate director in the workplace illness team at Irwin Mitchell; Ellie Taylor, a fast-track paralegal at Irwin Mitchell and former student of Thomas Rotherham College; and Cerise Walters from the college.
Ewan Garside, from Sunnyside in Rotherham, claimed first place after giving a talk on the right to die. Ewan will attend a week's work experience at Irwin Mitchell's Sheffield office in Millsands, where he will gain experience in a number of areas of law including medical negligence, court of protection, workplace illness, personal injury and commercial litigation.
Adam Frost impressed the judges to secure second place and the prize of £50 in vouchers, while Bailey Wright came in third and won a legal textbook.
As well as judging the presentations, Mark and Ellie spoke to students and offered advice and tips on different routes into law.
Mark Allen, associate director at Irwin Mitchell, said: "We're honoured to be able to help out Thomas Rotherham College with its annual legal competition for the fourth year in a row. The students certainly make each competition more difficult to judge than the last with increasingly impressive presentations on their favourite area of law.
"Irwin Mitchell is delighted to be able to offer the next generation of legal talent with the experience and help they need in the formative stages of their legal careers. It's great talking to the students and being able to help them on their first steps on working in the world of law."
