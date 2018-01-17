News: Specsavers Rotherham unveils expansion
By Tom Austen
Specsavers in Rotherham town centre has unveiled its brand new store refurbishment and expansion, representing a major investment in community health provision and creating new jobs.
The Specsavers store on College Street has expanded to fill another two empty units adjacent to its existing first floor space, providing three additional testing rooms equipped with state-of-the-art equipment for eye tests.
The expansion was officially opened by the Mayor, Councillor Eve Keenan, at the end of 2017.
Visitors to the store were invited to look around the new space and enjoy some refreshments. Children were handed balloons and there was even a giant pair of glasses posing for photos with members of the public.
Steve Cheshire store director at Rotherham Specsavers, where he has worked for more than 25 years, said: "We;re so grateful for our loyal customers, who have made this fantastic expansion possible. We look forward to many more years of business in Rotherham, keeping the local high street alive.
"We have been offering the very best in customer service for many years – in fact many of our staff have been here for a decade or more and are truly experts in what they do.
"We are very pleased to unveil shiny new premises with added space and modern facilities to match."
The store has already employed a new staff member to manage the increased demand, and plans to recruit further for both entry-level customer service staff and qualified optical professionals.
The expanded shop floor allows Specsavers to stock more than 1,400 frames, giving customers more choice than ever when it comes to choosing glasses that make them feel comfortable and fashionable. There will also be a larger waiting area, so customers can wait for their appointment in comfort.
Specsavers is a partnership of nearly 2,000 locally-run businesses. operating under a joint venture partnership model similar to a franchise, a typical store has two directors who buy a 50% equity share and share the profits with Specsavers.
For 2016/17, when the group sold more than 20 million frames, 425 million contact lenses and 338,000 hearing aids worldwide, overall group revenue rose to £2.27 billion, up 6.6% on 2015/16. This includes total UK revenue of £1.32 billion, up 6.1% on the previous year.
