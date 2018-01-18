News: Investment continues at MTL Advanced
By Tom Austen
Manufacturing specialist, MTL Advanced, has invested in a new automated large format fibre laser cutting machine to increase capacity as it continues to grow.
Since being taking over by the WEC Group, the firm has gone from strength to strength - winning orders and taking on new staff. Following a significant order in the rail sector, the firm said that over 30 new welding/fabrication, CNC machining, press braking and painting jobs are being created following a 100% increase in staff numbers over the past 24 months.
And now a brand new 6m x 2.5m 6kw Trumpf Fibre laser is being installed at the 13 hectare facility on Grange Lane, Brinsworth as part of an ongoing investment strategy.
The system provides superior contour precision and higher part quality than most other laser cutting machines in the market. It also comes fully equipped with a LoadMaster, automatically loading sheets to take the strain off operators and to improve speed and productivity.
MTL said that it is ideal for thin and fast cutting, enabling the firm to be competitive on large volume production contracts.
"Lean manufacturing and automation continues to be an essential part of our strategy where we have automated large scale laser cutting machines, a robotic 640 tonne 7.3m press brake, and ten robotic welding cells."
As a one-stop-shop, MTL has extensive and large scale capabilities with on-site access to all of the latest fabrication, laser and machining technology. It processes in the region of 25,000 tonnes of material annually and are capable of handling all sizes and types of work from carbon steel to aluminium.
Images: MTL Advanced
Advertisement
