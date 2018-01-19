News: Millers show support for local hospices
By Tom Austen
Over the festive football period, Rotherham United club partners 3aaa and KCM Recycling donated hospitality tables at two events at AESSEAL New York Stadium to local hospices.
3aaa is England's largest training provider of Leadership and Management programmes and Rotherham-based KCM Recycling specialise in recycling, trade waste and skip hire.
The annual Chairman's Christmas Ball saw staff and volunteers from the Rotherham Hospice and Bluebell Wood Hospice join the players, staff and Millers Chairman Tony Stewart in the lounge at AESSEAL New York Stadium for the festive gathering, before staff, parents and children from Bluebell Wood Hospice tasted the VIP treatment as Match Sponsors for the New Year's Day game with Blackburn Rovers.
Mark Hitchens, head of commercial at Rotherham United, said: "It is always a pleasure to see representatives from both the Rotherham and Bluebell Wood hospices down here at the club, as I know many of our supporters have seen or experienced first-hand the wonderful service that they provide for the community."
Diane Keeley, head of patient and family support services at the Rotherham Hospice, added: "We were once again honoured to be asked to attend the Chairman's Christmas Ball at Rotherham United and are very grateful to the people at 3aaa for the opportunity to do so."
The only adult hospice in Rotherham for the people of Rotherham, Rotherham Hospice is an independent charity and must raise significant sums of money each year in order to pay for the quality care provided free of charge to patients, their families and carers.
Members of Rotherham United's playing and first team staff enjoyed afternoon tea with the patients and staff this week in a community visit to the Broom-based charity.
Millers legend John Breckin, now a consultant at the club, said: "It is a charity very close to my own heart and one that we are lucky to have and be proud to call our own here in Rotherham, so I was delighted so many of us were able to go up there and show our support for the work that they do.
"I know how proud the club are of their strong affiliation with both the Rotherham and Bluebell Wood hospices so we are delighted to have visited both over the course of the last month."
Based at North Anston, Bluebell Wood provides care and support to families who have a child who has a life limiting condition and is not expected to live into adulthood. It has to raise over £4m each year to continue its work, and receives less than 10% statutory funding.
Millers midfielder Will Vaulks has become Bluebell Wood's newest ambassador. Will asked Bluebell Wood if he could volunteer after signing for the League One club in July 2016. Since then he has worked at the hospice every week, volunteering with the fundraising team, and also supporting the care team that looks after children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions.
Will (pictured above) said: "It's a privilege to do my bit for such a worthwhile cause. Since I first came to Rotherham United I've become aware of the valuable work Bluebell Wood does for families facing the toughest times of their lives. I'd like to continue doing my best to help this charity raise funds and encourage more supporters from across the region to give their best."
Anna Gott, community fundraiser at Bluebell Wood (pictured above), added: "Will has been a brilliant support here at the hospice. He's also inspired a lot of his team mates at Rotherham to do their bit by making numerous clothes and toy donations to our shops. He recently came along to our Fun-draising Club Christmas party, which was a great surprise for our members, and really involved himself in all the party games, thanking all our young fundraisers for their support and hard work.
"We're delighted to have Will on board as an ambassador and are sure he'll continue to do a fantastic job spreading the word about Bluebell Wood."
Rotherham United website
Rotherham Hospice website
Bluebell Wood website
Images: RUFC / Rotherham Hospice / Bluebell Wood
3aaa is England's largest training provider of Leadership and Management programmes and Rotherham-based KCM Recycling specialise in recycling, trade waste and skip hire.
The annual Chairman's Christmas Ball saw staff and volunteers from the Rotherham Hospice and Bluebell Wood Hospice join the players, staff and Millers Chairman Tony Stewart in the lounge at AESSEAL New York Stadium for the festive gathering, before staff, parents and children from Bluebell Wood Hospice tasted the VIP treatment as Match Sponsors for the New Year's Day game with Blackburn Rovers.
Mark Hitchens, head of commercial at Rotherham United, said: "It is always a pleasure to see representatives from both the Rotherham and Bluebell Wood hospices down here at the club, as I know many of our supporters have seen or experienced first-hand the wonderful service that they provide for the community."
Diane Keeley, head of patient and family support services at the Rotherham Hospice, added: "We were once again honoured to be asked to attend the Chairman's Christmas Ball at Rotherham United and are very grateful to the people at 3aaa for the opportunity to do so."
The only adult hospice in Rotherham for the people of Rotherham, Rotherham Hospice is an independent charity and must raise significant sums of money each year in order to pay for the quality care provided free of charge to patients, their families and carers.
Members of Rotherham United's playing and first team staff enjoyed afternoon tea with the patients and staff this week in a community visit to the Broom-based charity.
Millers legend John Breckin, now a consultant at the club, said: "It is a charity very close to my own heart and one that we are lucky to have and be proud to call our own here in Rotherham, so I was delighted so many of us were able to go up there and show our support for the work that they do.
"I know how proud the club are of their strong affiliation with both the Rotherham and Bluebell Wood hospices so we are delighted to have visited both over the course of the last month."
Based at North Anston, Bluebell Wood provides care and support to families who have a child who has a life limiting condition and is not expected to live into adulthood. It has to raise over £4m each year to continue its work, and receives less than 10% statutory funding.
Millers midfielder Will Vaulks has become Bluebell Wood's newest ambassador. Will asked Bluebell Wood if he could volunteer after signing for the League One club in July 2016. Since then he has worked at the hospice every week, volunteering with the fundraising team, and also supporting the care team that looks after children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions.
Will (pictured above) said: "It's a privilege to do my bit for such a worthwhile cause. Since I first came to Rotherham United I've become aware of the valuable work Bluebell Wood does for families facing the toughest times of their lives. I'd like to continue doing my best to help this charity raise funds and encourage more supporters from across the region to give their best."
Anna Gott, community fundraiser at Bluebell Wood (pictured above), added: "Will has been a brilliant support here at the hospice. He's also inspired a lot of his team mates at Rotherham to do their bit by making numerous clothes and toy donations to our shops. He recently came along to our Fun-draising Club Christmas party, which was a great surprise for our members, and really involved himself in all the party games, thanking all our young fundraisers for their support and hard work.
"We're delighted to have Will on board as an ambassador and are sure he'll continue to do a fantastic job spreading the word about Bluebell Wood."
Rotherham United website
Rotherham Hospice website
Bluebell Wood website
Images: RUFC / Rotherham Hospice / Bluebell Wood
0 comments:
Post a Comment