News: Origin Broadband dialing up conditions for growth with Rotherham move
By Tom Austen
Origin Broadband has announced a £2.5m investment in new premises in Manvers, Rotherham as the company continues to compete with the top five players in the UK telecommunications market.
Launching in 2011, Origin has developed its own infrastructure and now host the sixth largest broadband network in the UK. Supplying phone and internet services to businesses and homes across the UK, clients include Amazon – where Origin is the preferred provider for all new warehouse and corporate sites, NHS Sheffield and various UK universities.
Origin aims to reach 250,000 customers by 2020.
Taking on the 53,665 sq ft Unit 7 at Callflex Business Park, the firm believes that it offers an even bigger opportunity for growth. The building, which has been empty ever since it was built, has the capacity to seat up to 700 people across all three floors.
Oliver Bryssau, CEO of Origin Broadband (pictured third from left), said: "We are really excited about Origins' Head Office moving to Manvers. Doncaster has been a fantastic home for us, but our two current sites are no longer big enough to accommodate our future growth plans. Having both our Residential and Business divisions under one roof will help us share best practice across the whole of Origin.
"Trips have been put on for colleagues to visit the new building and everyone has been impressed with its size and the opportunity it provides for future growth."
The firm, which had to contend with the closure of the publically funded Digital Region network in 2014, has raised finance to support growth plans from the likes of Finance Yorkshire and Calculus Capital.
Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) and Venture Capital Trust (VCT) specialist, Calculus, invested £3m in December 2016. With trading volumes at four times the level anticipated in the business plan that secured the initial funding, a further £2m was invested via Calculus with a new round of funding in August 2017.
2 comments:
To let people know it was not reduncies but people got sacked on the spot with no warning to reduce costing, 98% includes the sacked staff. this is rented and they are selling old office to pay for this.
Their product and service is apalling... Piggybacking off another useless company talktalk... Liars and incompetents...
