News: Origin Broadband dialing up conditions for growth with Rotherham move





Launching in 2011, Origin has developed its own infrastructure and now host the sixth largest broadband network in the UK. Supplying phone and internet services to businesses and homes across the UK, clients include Amazon – where Origin is the preferred provider for all new warehouse and corporate sites, NHS Sheffield and various UK universities.



Origin aims to reach 250,000 customers by 2020.



Taking on the 53,665 sq ft Unit 7 at Callflex Business Park, the firm believes that it offers an even bigger opportunity for growth. The building, which has been empty ever since it was built, has the capacity to seat up to 700 people across all three floors.



Oliver Bryssau, CEO of Origin Broadband (pictured third from left), said: "We are really excited about Origins' Head Office moving to Manvers. Doncaster has been a fantastic home for us, but our two current sites are no longer big enough to accommodate our future growth plans. Having both our Residential and Business divisions under one roof will help us share best practice across the whole of Origin.



"Trips have been put on for colleagues to visit the new building and everyone has been impressed with its size and the opportunity it provides for future growth."



The firm, which had to contend with the closure of the publically funded Digital Region network in 2014, has raised finance to support growth plans from the likes of Finance Yorkshire and Calculus Capital.



Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) and Venture Capital Trust (VCT) specialist, Calculus, invested £3m in December 2016. With trading volumes at four times the level anticipated in the business plan that secured the initial funding, a further £2m was invested via Calculus with a new round of funding in August 2017.



Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "We would like to welcome Origin Broadband to Rotherham - with plans to create many hundreds of jobs over the coming years the company will make a huge contribution to our growing local economy here in the borough.



"Rotherham's flexible and skilled workforce is proving irresistible to service sector and manufacturing companies alike, and we look forward to building on the relationship between the Council and this exciting new investor in our borough as their new operation expands."



Last year



With some redundancies recently reported, Origin said that 98% of current employees have confirmed they will be moving to the new site and that CV workshops will be offered to those who will have to look for work elsewhere.



Bryssau added: "We want to make the move as easy as possible for our colleagues. Exciting announcements have been made about contract changes; including shorter working hours and increased holiday allowances, with salaries remaining the same.



"The next phase for Origin is to continue our work on enhancing the customer experience. We set out to offer a better standard of broadband service nationwide and we will continue to do just this. Our values still remain the same, we will still offer industry leading prices and outstanding value for money, without ever outsourcing any of our operations overseas."



Oliver Bryssau and Henri Wust launched Origin Broadband in 2011 during their final year at the University of Hull after Oliver became frustrated with the "rubbish" network access he received from his supplier.



Origin Broadband has announced a £2.5m investment in new premises in Manvers, Rotherham as the company continues to compete with the top five players in the UK telecommunications market.