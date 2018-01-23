News: Plans brewing for two new Rotherham ale venues





At Wickersley, which is already a popular destination for drinkers, a planning application has been submitted that would enable a new Real ale (craft beer) style bar close to The Courtyard.



Earlier this month, The Village Butcher on Bawtry Road, closed its doors. A post on the business' Facebook page said: "It has been a hard decision but financially the shop had to close."



Now, a change of use application has been submitted for the 1,600 sq ft unit on behalf of the owners and operators of the nearby Olive Lounge bar and restaurant.



The application explains: "We currently have a similar venue in close proximity to this building that serves beers / cocktails called the Olive Lounge, our establishment has operated for just over two years and has seen business growth month on month during this period. We now employ 26 local people and have gained an excellent reputation, we have noticed a significant increase in visitors travelling from further afield including Doncaster Sheffield and Bawtry to name a few.



"We feel that the proposed application for a Real ale (craft beer) style bar could be beneficial for Wickersley as there is no other venue like this in the area, we aim to source the majority of our produce from local smaller breweries.



"The theme of the bar will be in keeping with the local area with a heritage colour scheme to compliment the surrounding buildings, our goal is to create a venue where customers can relax and unwind whilst sampling local beers, foods, and wines."



If approved, the new bar could create four full time and eight part time jobs.



At the nearby Stag roundabout, a separate application has been submitted to create a micropub within the small parade of shops.



Applicant, Dragon Taps Ltd, is looking to the change the use of a 1,431 sq st unit - a former DIY shop.



The plans state: "Micropubs are small scale public houses that retail specialist cask ale to customers. The clientelle is generally over the age of thirty and come specifically for the product on sale. There will be no music or televised sports and our proposed licensed hours of sale are 12:00 to 22:59."



On the independent scene, the town's own Chantry Brewey, set up by former steelworkers in 2012, operates two "taps" in Rotherham town centre whilst Wath town centre is served by the Wath Tap.



The Rotherham suburbs are set to get a taste of the real ale and craft ale phenomenon as two sets of plans have been served up for new bars.