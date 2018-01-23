News: Plans brewing for two new Rotherham ale venues
By Tom Austen
The Rotherham suburbs are set to get a taste of the real ale and craft ale phenomenon as two sets of plans have been served up for new bars.
At Wickersley, which is already a popular destination for drinkers, a planning application has been submitted that would enable a new Real ale (craft beer) style bar close to The Courtyard.
Earlier this month, The Village Butcher on Bawtry Road, closed its doors. A post on the business' Facebook page said: "It has been a hard decision but financially the shop had to close."
Now, a change of use application has been submitted for the 1,600 sq ft unit on behalf of the owners and operators of the nearby Olive Lounge bar and restaurant.
