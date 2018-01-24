News: Tender out for temporary Rotherham bus station
By Tom Austen
In preparation of work getting underway on the £12m revamp of Rotherham Interchange, a tender exercise is underway to build a temporary bus station on nearby Forge Island.
The planning application for the long-awaited revamp of the bus station in Rotherham town centre was recently approved.
Work on the multi-storey car park is underway with further work on refreshing the concourses and main pedestrian entrances scheduled to begin in the Spring.
Bus services will cease to use the current interchange from April 2018 and will move to a temporary bus station on Forge Island (the old Tesco site) for approximately one year whilst Rotherham Interchange is closed for the refurbishment works. This facility will be named "Rotherham Forge Island."
A planning application was submitted for Forge Island at the end of 2017. Proposals, drawn up by ARUP, show that it will provide 12 stands and a covered waiting area for passengers.
As Rotherham Forge Island is smaller than the current Interchange some services will use new bus stands and shelters located on Corporation Street and Market Place.
Passengers will be provided with a Passenger Information Display (PID) screen, a sheltered waiting area and seating at each stand. There will also be a customer service desk with a member of staff available.
Tender documents show that the cost of the works are in the order of £275,000 to £325,000. Firms have until January 26 to submit bids.
Taking over the car parking spaces that were created by the Council on the site of the former Tesco store, access for buses will be from Bridge Street.
The application states that the 235 space temporary car park "is significantly underutilised and, following redevelopment of the site, car parking demand is likely to be accommodated within the existing town centre provision."
The highway officer at the Council is satisfied with permission being granted for 12 months but warns that the applicants may have underestimated the likely impact on the surrounding highway network and that the proposal may create congestion issues at College Road Roundabout.
Previously the Rotherham Forge & Rolling Mills, the 1.57 hectare site was cleared last year following the relocation of Tesco across town in 2014. In the ownership of the Council, the long term aim is for a major catalyst project in picking up the momentum for the town's regeneration. A joint venture is set to be created with developers, investors and operators showing a keen interest in working up proposals for a five screen cinema, 60-bed hotel, food outlets, bars and cafes (around 24,000 - 30,000 sq ft of space), and 120+ residential units.
A 300+ space multi storey car park is also in the plans and a feasibility study is being carried out on the potential of a new theatre and arts space on the adjacent site of the former Law Courts, which is also owned by the Council. A hydro-electric power system could be incorporated on the weir.
SYPTE website
Images: SYPTE / ARUP
Meanwhile,while all other local town power ahead with.there town centre development,we get a bloody temporary bus station.!!👎👎👎👎
