News: Nikken expanding on the AMP
By Tom Austen
Nikken Kosakusho Europe has had detailed plans approved for a multimillion pound extension to its high spec facility on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
With European headquarters on the Barbot Hall Industrial Estate, Nikken enjoys a global dominance of the rotary table technology market and supply manufacturers operating in the aerospace, defence, motorsport, automotive and medical sectors.
2015 saw the opening of a new demonstration and customer support centre - the Nikken Innovation Centre Europe - packed with advanced equipment to help companies become more competitive by increasing production rates and quality while reducing costs.
