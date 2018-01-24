News: Nikken expanding on the AMP

</div>

Images: Nikken / Matthew Montague

A total of £4m was invested in the new development with the company already setting out that it would invest a further £3m in a second phase.The latest plans, drawn up by Matthew Montague Architects, states: "Located to the rear of the previous Phase I development, completed by Bond Bryan Architects in December 2015, the extension will increase Nikken's presence within the park and will aim to compliment both the previous development and the existing buildings within the AMP."This decision by Nikken to develop this site further demonstrates their ongoing commitment to investment in the Advanced Manufacturing Park."The site is being surrounded by the popular R-evolution development and new £50m facility being built for supercar manufacturer, McLaren.The proposal matches the existing facility in style and will increase the gross floor area from 8,800 sq ft to 19,000 sq ft across the two phases. It will add an open plan light manufacturing area, structural bays, office space, staff room and associated facilities.Nikken was one of the first partners to back the embryonic University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC). The AMP development was Nikken's first research and development facility outside Japan and complements facilities at the neighbouring AMRC.