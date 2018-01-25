News: New recruits at fast-growing Pricecheck





Pricecheck is a leading supplier of international branded consumer goods, working predominately in the health and beauty sector, dealing with discounted clearance stock. Growth in sales has risen from £40m to £55m in the last two years. During this period staff numbers grew from 80 to 130 and export sales increased by 69%.



Tracy Fox-Bramall joins in the newly created role, head of commercial operations. Tracy brings a combination of supplier and wholesale experience, her most recent position being at P&H Direct. Prior to this she held numerous cross functional positions at Mondelez including supply chain channel lead, national accounts, field sales and training roles. Tracy helped shape numerous strategies in both field sales and supply and Pricecheck looks forward to Tracy developing the sales team further to achieve £200m sales turnover by 2025.



Marketing and communication manager, Catherine King spent nearly nine years with local manufacturer Gripple Ltd. Catherine has successfully organised international events, trade shows, developed websites and launched new products during her career. As an alumni of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Catherine has already begun work on innovative and exciting plans for the marketing team in 2018.



Alicia Rudd, HR advisor moves to Pricecheck from Liberator UK. Alicia changed careers to HR in 2014 after completing training with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development. Since her first HR role, Alicia has shown excellent acuity for recruitment and procedural HR, key targets for Pricecheck as the company grows in 2018 and beyond.



Celebrating 40 years in business this year, the second generation family owned business was established in 1978 by the parents of Mark Lythe and Debbie Harrison, who now run the company as joint managing directors. Officially opened in 2016, the new premises matched the firm's ambitious future growth plans, with the 115,000 sq ft warehouse able to accommodate 40% more than previously achievable and offices that tripled in size.



Currently, women account for an estimated 47% of people working in wholesale, but only 11% are senior level managers or directors. At Pricecheck half of the senior positions are held by women.



The joint managing directors over the company in 2007, and have seen the number of senior women in buying, sales, HR and business development roles double.



Debbie Harrison, joint MD at Pricecheck, said: "We all have different strengths, weaknesses, backgrounds, and experiences. These differences enhance creativity, help our teams to make smart business decisions, and better serve our customers across the globe."



