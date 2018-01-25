News: More contract wins for Horbury Group
By Tom Austen
Two subsidiaries have secured new construction contracts for the Rotherham-based Horbury Group.
From its headquarters in the Moorgate area, the group combines a number of subsidiaries that specialise in areas including joinery, ceilings, dry lining and health and safety training.
Horbury Facades has secured a contract to detail, supply and install an innovative high gloss rainscreen façade on the new Vita Student building in Manchester.
The student accommodation, based on Nobel Way, is part of Circle Square, the new £750m multi-phase redevelopment of the former Manchester BBC site that will be used for commercial, residential and leisure purposes.
Working alongside 5Plus Architects, Horbury Facades is currently installing the high gloss rainscreen panels, which were specified in Black Metallic (888), on the ground and first floor of the accommodation block.
Adrian Storey, general manager at Horbury Facades, said: "The Vita Student building has an extremely complex façade, especially because of its intricate geometric design at ground floor level. Our team is very experienced in installing challenging facades of this type and its inspired use of high gloss panels mean it will be one of the most innovative and eye-catching buildings within the new Circle Square development."
The company has also installed a Sotech Optima FC concealed fixing system on the student accommodation block and two other buildings that make up phase one of the development, which is due for completion in March 2018.
Another subsidiary, Horbury Property Services, which is dedicated to providing facilities management, maintenance and refurbishment, has been selected to provide fire safety services as part of a new contract with Sheffield-based community-based social landlord, Arches Housing.
The contract involves Horbury Property Services providing fire door replacement and fire compartmentation upgrades to houses and apartments within the housing providers' stock. Working closely with the asset management team, Horbury Property Services has developed a bespoke solution to enhance fire safety for its residents.
Richard Sutton, general manager at Horbury Property Services, said: "Fire safety is incredibly important, particularly in multi-occupancy buildings and we have extensive experience in providing both public and private landlords with fire door and fire compartmentation upgrades. We are delighted to be working closely with Arches Housing to enhance fire safety across its properties."
Luigi Lantorno, asset compliance and reinvestment officer at Arches Housing, added: "Horbury Property Services was selected for this contract after being successful on our competitive tender for fire safety services. The company proved they had the expertise to be able to deliver these services, whilst being based in the local area, therefore supporting the local economy."
Horbury Group website
Images: Horbury
Horbury Group website
Images: Horbury
