News: E.ON announce proposal to leave Dearne Valley site





Powergen opened a new telemarketing centre in the Dearne Valley in 2000. It has operated from 32,500 sq ft of space at facilities management firm, Portal's building on the Callflex Business Park.



Having been taken over by German firm, E.ON, in 2001, the sales site calls on prospective customers with deals on their energy.



Customer service advisors at the site heard from the firm this week as it "broke the difficult news to colleagues at our office in Wath-upon-Dearne that we are proposing to leave the site."



E.ON operates similar centres in Nottingham and Bolton.



In a statement, E.ON, said: "We constantly review all aspects of our business to make sure we continue to give customers a high quality and cost-effective service and to ensure we are set up in the right way to succeed in the future energy market. As part of this process we are proposing to leave our office location at Wath-upon-Dearne in South Yorkshire.



"This proposal is not a reflection of the performance of this site and we value the contribution our colleagues make to our business. We absolutely understand the effect this will have and we will now consult with our trade unions and colleagues on the proposal."



At the end of 2017, three buildings at Callflex Business Park, including Portal's building, were bought by property company, CEG, for an undisclosed sum.



At the end of 2017, three buildings at Callflex Business Park, including Portal's building, were bought by property company, CEG, for an undisclosed sum.Just last week, Origin Broadband announced that it was moving from its site in Doncaster to take 53,665 sq ft at Callflex Business Park, with the firm believing that it offers an even bigger opportunity for growth.

E.ON, one of the world's largest investor-owned electric utility service providers, has announced proposals to leave its contact centre site at Manvers in Rotherham, a move that affects around 250 full-time jobs.