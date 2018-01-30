News: Wilford Smith take on new offices
By Tom Austen
Rotherham legal firm, Wilford Smith has opened a new office at Meadowhall Business Park in Sheffield.
ARBA Group, which has undertaken a multi-million pound redevelopment of the 70,000 sq ft business park, has let 2,800 sq ft to the company as it continues an ambitious expansion programme both in the region and nationwide.
The letting has seen a team of professionals move into ground floor office space at Meadowhall Business Park chosen because of its location and accessibility for clients.
Wilford Smith, which specialises in major fraud and complex corporate cases, commercial conveyancing and estate planning, now has offices in Rotherham, Meadowhall Business Park and Paradise Street in Sheffield, and in central London.
The firm was founded by Steve Smith MBE in 1981 and has grown to employ a team of 26. The business was incorporated in 2017 and the firm's manager, Garth Imison (pictured, left), is now overseeing the expansion programme after gaining Alternative Business Structure status.
The status enabled Wilford Smith to attract investment and management expertise from non-lawyers, as well as to deliver a wider range of client services. The expansion has so far has been self-funded, but the firm has not ruled out accepting offers of external funding.
Smith worked his way up to become a Solicitor of the Supreme Court – without A-Levels, a degree or even a formal education.
Steve Smith MBE, founder and senior partner at Wilford Smith, said: "The office at Meadowhall Business Park is ideal and meets the needs of our team's culture, working across one floor in a high-quality environment and the location makes us more accessible to clients.
"Our professionals have been operating across the region from our Rotherham office since 1981 and during that time we have expanded our team of experts by attracting high-calibre professionals with criminal and niche sector expertise – something we are very proud of.
"We are looking forward to continuing our growth in South Yorkshire and welcoming additional talented professionals and specialist teams to the company."
