News: Swinden House redevelopment plans submitted

Images: Tata Steel / Harris Lamb

In terms of access, one-way access will come from the existing entrance on Moorgate Road, where the existing lodge will be retained. A new two-way access route from Beaconsfield Road is set to be created.Rotherham Council adopted its Community Infrastructure Levy last year and developers behind new housing in the Moorgate area set to pay £55 per sq m. However, the planning consultants are discounting the levy as the site has been in its lawful use as an employment site.The applicants are also hoping to provide no affordable housing as they consider that including 25% affordable housing would make the scheme unviable.United Steels acquired the site in 1946 and in addition to research laboratories, it also includes Swinden House, the former home of Rotherham solicitor Thomas Badger, plus playing fields, tennis courts and orchards. The Grade II listed building, previously known as "Red House" was completed in around 1880. The stable block, walled garden and the lodge are also protected.The site also includes Sitwell House, a late nineteenth century house that is not a listed building.The facilities at STC were claimed to be, by the 1960s, one of the largest research organisations devoted to metallurgy in Europe.It is understood that the Indian-owned steelmaker will sell the site if and when planning permission for the residential development is secured.