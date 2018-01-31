News: Parseq picks up four new contracts





Based at Hellaby, Parseq specialises in mobile and online banking software and technology-led outsourcing services. It handles over 70 million calls, digitises 25 million customer correspondence documents and processes £15 billion of electronic payments every year.



The company's Finance and Administration arm provides bespoke, technology driven back office solutions to clients operating in the private and public sectors.



The new contracts will see Parseq deliver advanced document management, data capture and cheque and invoice processing services from its secure base in Rotherham.



To support the significant growth, the business has invested £275,000 in new technology, software and onsite upgrades, with plans to raise its headcount of specialist staff by 15.



Craig Naylor-Smith, managing director of Parseq's Finance & Administration Division, said: "It's fantastic to start the year on such a high note. The investments we've made to meet this new demand will ensure we're perfectly positioned to deliver the back-office efficiencies that have a measurable impact on our clients' bottom lines.



"It also represents the continuing hard work and dedication of our people and the great successes we achieved last year. As we begin 2018 in earnest, I'm confident this upward trajectory will continue.



"Our longest client relationships extend over four decades, so we're looking forward to developing partnerships old and new, working together to drive sustainable growth."



At the end of 2017, Jenny Dearman became head of operations for the Finance and Administration division, replacing long standing Parseq team member Judith Forbes who has retired after working for the BPO in South Yorkshire for the last 30 years.



Business process and technology specialist, Parseq, has started 2018 by announcing that it is set to create new jobs in Rotherham having secured four new contracts for its Finance and Administration division worth £1.8m.