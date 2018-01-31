News: Rotherham town centre commercial building up for auction
By Tom Austen
A prominent commercial building in Rotherham town centre has been put up for sale and is set to go under the hammer next month.
1-22 Effingham Square is the large block of offices with retail units underneath and is located alongside Rotherham Interchange and its shopping centre, opposite to the Tesco Extra store.
Leading auctioneers, Savills, has placed the freehold of the property in its London auction scheduled to take place at the Grovesnor on February 13.
Totaling some 20,160 sq ft of lettable space, the property includes an unbroken parade of ten shops, something which the auctioneers highlights as being "rarely available."
Advertisement
1-22 Effingham Square is the large block of offices with retail units underneath and is located alongside Rotherham Interchange and its shopping centre, opposite to the Tesco Extra store.
Leading auctioneers, Savills, has placed the freehold of the property in its London auction scheduled to take place at the Grovesnor on February 13.
Totaling some 20,160 sq ft of lettable space, the property includes an unbroken parade of ten shops, something which the auctioneers highlights as being "rarely available."
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment