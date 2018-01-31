News: Swinton town centre redevelopment moves forward
By Tom Austen
Developers are being approached regarding a multimillion pound redevelopment scheme to transform an area at the heart of Swinton in Rotherham.
The regeneration of Swinton town centre has been under consideration for some time and the Council has identified that an opportunity can be brought forward at an early stage relating to existing Council-owned land and buildings alongside an option to acquire an adjacent site from a public sector partner organisation.
The cabinet and commissioners at Rotherham Council signed off on a Development Brief for Swinton Town Centre last October and a tender exercise is now underway to help secure interest from developers to work on the scheme.
The tender documents show that the contract is worth some £8m.
The site totals nearly seven acres and includes the cleared disused council offices at Queen Street that suffered a fire back in 2015 and the former Swimming Pool and Squash Court in Charnwood Street that were demolished in 2016 having suffered an arson attack.
The site of the former Charnwood House care home, which was earmarked for demolition, is also included and the authority secured cabinet and commissioner approval to acquire an adjacent site.
The development brief for the site, which is within the Swinton Conservation Area, includes the main intended outcome of the delivery of new homes in a range of sizes and tenures.
Certain public buildings are proposed to be retained (and potentially refurbished) as part of the development: the community centre, the parade of shops together with the residential accommodation above and also a library function, in some form, is part of the proposals.
"This requirement comprises of approximately 70 residential units; an appropriate number of retail units; sufficient parking to serve the remastered town centre; a revitalised public open space area; provision for a library within the scheme; refurbishment of the existing community centre/civic hall and Council-owned retail units.
"Creative, innovative and viable proposals are requested with the expectation that the quality of design and the materials used will reflect the important nature of the redevelopment and support overall improvement of the area."
The Council has requested early market feedback which will assist elected members in developing "a view that will help shape and streamline any potential future tendering exercise. It will also help the Council in understanding the potential market interest."
RMBC website
Images: RMBC
