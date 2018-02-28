News: Chamber Women in Business to celebrate International Women’s Day





Supported by the Chamber, the group meet regularly to come up with ideas and opportunities for creative, inspiring and interactive ways for women to network, learn, signpost and share with each other.



Taking place at Holiday Inn Barnsley on Thursday March 8, the event is designed to share, reflect on and be inspired by women's personal journeys, achievements and challenges both professionally and personally.



This year's theme is #PressforProgress, which marks the 100th anniversary certain women got the vote following the passion and determination of the Suffragette movement. Although the Chamber is apolitical, the event will provide the opportunity for attendees to reflect on whether women would have the same freedom and choices should this momentous change not have been achieved.



Advertisement Supported by the Chamber, the group meet regularly to come up with ideas and opportunities for creative, inspiring and interactive ways for women to network, learn, signpost and share with each other.Taking place at Holiday Inn Barnsley on Thursday March 8, the event is designed to share, reflect on and be inspired by women's personal journeys, achievements and challenges both professionally and personally.This year's theme is #PressforProgress, which marks the 100th anniversary certain women got the vote following the passion and determination of the Suffragette movement. Although the Chamber is apolitical, the event will provide the opportunity for attendees to reflect on whether women would have the same freedom and choices should this momentous change not have been achieved.

Throughout the day, a number of speakers including local author Kathryn Littlewood, managing director of Gulliver's, Julie Dalton. Chamber president Lisa Pogson, will be taking centre stage to help working women blend and manage work life and family life, as well as exploring how businesses in the future can attract and retain talent to create a workplace which is reflective of a more diverse society.



There will also be a number of "Sofa Chats" taking place, hosted by mothers and their children including Grimm & Co founder Deborah Bullivant and her son Luke, who will share their story of the life of a working mum from both sides, inspired by the Listening Project, developed by the BBC and National Archives.



Jackie Freeborn, chair of Women in Business and co-host of International Women's Day, said: "We are delighted that for the third year in succession we are hosting our International Women’s Day Conference. Once again, we have a fantastic line up of speakers who will be sharing their inspirational journeys, their achievements, the challenges and the funny, as well as their motivation, drive and words of wisdom for all to learn from. Press for Progress is this year's theme and is very fitting as this is the 100th year anniversary of the start of female voting rights in the UK.



"All are welcome in helping us celebrate the massive contribution that women make to our lives, in business, in the community, in family. As always our aim is to inspire as well as providing a relaxed environment for business networking."



Prior to the event, the Chamber's Construction Forum will be hosting a Women in Construction event from 12 noon to 2pm. Key women in the construction industry will be sharing their experience of working in a typically male dominated sector, followed by a presentation of workwear for the modern woman in construction by sponsors Blåkläder.



BR Chamber website



Images: International Women’s Day Throughout the day, a number of speakers including local author Kathryn Littlewood, managing director of Gulliver's, Julie Dalton. Chamber president Lisa Pogson, will be taking centre stage to help working women blend and manage work life and family life, as well as exploring how businesses in the future can attract and retain talent to create a workplace which is reflective of a more diverse society.There will also be a number of "Sofa Chats" taking place, hosted by mothers and their children including Grimm & Co founder Deborah Bullivant and her son Luke, who will share their story of the life of a working mum from both sides, inspired by the Listening Project, developed by the BBC and National Archives.Jackie Freeborn, chair of Women in Business and co-host of International Women's Day, said: "We are delighted that for the third year in succession we are hosting our International Women’s Day Conference. Once again, we have a fantastic line up of speakers who will be sharing their inspirational journeys, their achievements, the challenges and the funny, as well as their motivation, drive and words of wisdom for all to learn from. Press for Progress is this year's theme and is very fitting as this is the 100th year anniversary of the start of female voting rights in the UK."All are welcome in helping us celebrate the massive contribution that women make to our lives, in business, in the community, in family. As always our aim is to inspire as well as providing a relaxed environment for business networking."Prior to the event, the Chamber's Construction Forum will be hosting a Women in Construction event from 12 noon to 2pm. Key women in the construction industry will be sharing their experience of working in a typically male dominated sector, followed by a presentation of workwear for the modern woman in construction by sponsors Blåkläder.

For a third year, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber's Women in Business working group will be joining millions of men and women across the globe to recognise and celebrate the contributions made by women to daily lives, communities and the business sector.