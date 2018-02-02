News: Beatson Clark invests over £2m in Rotherham





The Greasborough Road firm, which has been making glass bottles and jars in Rotherham since 1751, specialises in providing glass packaging solutions for niche brands in the food, drink and pharmaceutical markets worldwide.



This latest investment of over £2m is in addition to the £20m that has been spent on improvements over the past decade and is part of the company's commitment to improve quality and maintain excellent customer service.



Over Christmas and the New Year, Beatson Clark's engineers worked hard to install a new amber bottle making machine and upgrade the forehearth.



Improvements to the forehearth will enhance glass homogeneity, delivering better quality glass to the machine which will produce high-quality bottles and jars using the latest technology.



Beatson Clark has supplied bespoke bottles for the likes of BrewDog, Robinson's, Meantime, Bedlam and Brooklyn Brewery.



Plans are also in hand to install a new Tiama MX4 inspection machine, a high-tech innovation which will use light sensors to check for smears, splits and wall thickness in the glass.



New strapping facilities were also recently trialled and installed and the new advanced method of strapping the pallets will significantly reduce the de-palletisation time for high speed lines.



Investment has also been made in a QAD Enterprise Resource Planning System. The system includes an updated CRM (customer relationship management) module and will integrate all areas of the business.



Charlotte Taylor, marketing manager at Beatson Clark, said: "Consistent investment in new machinery and technology allows us to remain a market leader in the glass packaging industry.



"Providing the highest quality service for our customers is integral to the core values of the company. We aim to be flexible, responsive and supportive, and the new software will further improve our already high standards."



Glass manufacturer Beatson Clark is once again investing in the future of its Rotherham plant, covering all areas from glass melting and production to inspection, packaging and IT.