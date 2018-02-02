News: Serious fire breaks out at proposed site for new Lidl





Rothbiz reported first on German global discount chain, Lidl, bringing forward plans for a new store that would create around 40 jobs.Firefighters were called at 2:10am this morning to a large fire at the former Dalton Progressive Working Men's Club on Doncaster Road. The disused building was well alight when fire crews arrived. At the height of the fire there were six fire engines in attendance.The building was vacated after the club fell into administration in 2016.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said that firefighters worked hard to tackle the fire including putting in fire breaks to try and prevent the fire from spreading to other properties. At 8am the fire was under control with three fire engines still at the scene.Firefighters will remain there damping down for most of the morning and once the fire is completely out then the investigation into the cause of it can begin.Agents for Lidl, Walshingham Planning, held a consultation event at Dalton Parish Hall on Thursday.Details submitted to the Council show that the store would be around 22,000 sq ft, providing 14,000 sq ft of sales floorspace. 80% of which would be used for convenience goods and 20% for seasonal non-food items. A 132 space car park is also being planned.The incident comes just months after a large fire at a disused former council building on nearby Dalton Lane.A planning application has recently been submitted in order to approve the demolition of the remaining structure, previously known as Millside. The plans state that the aim is to ready the site for future redevelopment as housing.

Just hours after a consultation event over proposals for a new Lidl store in Rotherham, the building on the identified site was destroyed by fire.