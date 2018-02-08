News: Gala Graphics invests to keep more work in-house
By Tom Austen
Gala Graphics, the Rotherham-based graphic design and promotional print specialist, has introduced a new in-house dye sublimation printing service as part of a recent £75,000 investment in new equipment.
Gala Graphics is a division of Gala Tent, the Manvers company with over 17 years' experience in design, manufacture and supply of marquees and gazebos to the events industry. The sister company offers vast printing capabilities, providing anything from a business card to banner flags, full branding packages and bespoke printing orders as well as a variety of accessories.
With the latest investment, Gala says that it will be one of only a handful of print companies based in the UK who are able to offer this specialised service, which often has to be outsourced to businesses in other countries, such as China.
Dye sublimation printing uses heat and pressure to transfer high-quality images onto a variety of materials including fabric, plastic, metal and wood. The process relies on a specialised ink, which when heated changes from being a solid dye to a gas, without passing through a liquid stage. The dye is sublimated into the fabric, so cannot flake off and won't fade over time, creating a brighter, more premium finish compared to traditional processes.
Glen Robinson, managing director of Gala Graphics, said: "We recognised that there was demand in the market for printing on specialist materials for a wide variety of industries including visual marketing, textiles and household.
"As we can now carry out dye sublimation printing in-house this means lead times are significantly reduced. As a result we expect this new service to attract further business from across the UK and Europe, which will create more employment opportunities for local people."
By purchasing this new printer, Gala Graphics can offer a more premium finish on all of its products, whilst also being able to print onto the most delicate of fabrics. The dye sublimation process also offers unlimited colours to choose from as the new technology has the capabilities to produce any pantone required.
As part of the £75,000 investment, Gala Graphics has also upgraded its solvent printing capabilities with the purchase of a new Roland TRUEVIS 640.
The company is based in a custom built facility in Rotherham, which allows the team of experienced designers and print technicians to work side by side, serving customers from around the UK and the rest of Europe, on both domestic and commercial levels.
Gala Tent Ltd is the UK's leading distributor of marquees and gazebos and has grown from a table top operation in Grimethorpe to a company with a turnover of £10m having moved into new 53,000 sq ft headquarters at Fairfield Park in Manvers in 2011.
The ambitious firm announced that it had secured £3.6m of funding from HSBC to back its growth plans at the start of 2016.
Gala Graphics website
Images: UKSE
Gala Graphics website
Images: UKSE
