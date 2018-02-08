News: Neilson Hydraulics acquired as VHS looks to fast-forward growth
By Tom Austen
Rotherham based Neilson Hydraulics has been acquired by nearby Sheffield firm, VHS Hydraulic Components Ltd, for an undisclosed sum.
VHS described the deal as a "large step forward in the group's growth plan."
Established in 1977, Neilson supplies the construction, engineering, farming, materials handling, marine, plastics, recycling and steel industry. The firm also designs and manufactures hydraulic systems and cylinders at its factory in Catcliffe.
VHS was established in the mid-nineties specialising in the supply of commercial vehicle hydraulics. Previously at Waleswood and now based at Westfield, it offers a full hydraulic service which includes full system design and manufacture of hydraulic systems.
With the acquisition, the group has access to stock exceeding £5m, adding some of the industry's top brands to the portfolio and complimented well with the technical backup from Neilson Hydraulics.
Given the extra facilities within the group, VHS Hydraulic Components Ltd is now able to offer customers full in-house cylinder production and modification, along with industrial electronics (drives and controls) and full system design.
Former Neilson Hydraulics MD, John Yarnall, has now taken on the new position of general manager at the firm.
VHS has worked closely with Neilson Hydraulics and VHS's sister company Parmafluid on the deal. VHS and Parmafluid merged in 2002.
Federico Ferrari, President of VHS group (pictured, left), said: "We are extremely proud to welcome into our family a new sister company, Neilson Hydraulics, a historical and very renowned company that together with VHS completes our presence in such an important market that we have in the UK. The operation now gives more strength with our precise group strategy to be an important player of hydraulic business in Italy, in the UK and in Europe."
Rob Turner, MD of the UK group of companies (pictured, centre), added: "Neilson's and VHS complement each other very well. Both companies have so much to offer each other, with the vast nationwide distribution network of VHS and the highly technical team of Neilson's. Ultimately we will offer the market a complete hydraulic solution. It is an exciting time for us all, with everyone inside the group being fully behind the acquisition, exciting times lay ahead and we are all very much looking forward to the future together."
Images: Neilson Hydraulics
