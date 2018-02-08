News: Rolls-Royce confirms $1.7bn order
By Tom Austen
Rolls-Royce has signed another huge order for its latest aero engines - this time in a deal with Singapore Airlines worth $1.7bn (£1.23bn).
The flag carrier airline of Singapore formally confirmed the order at the Singapore Airshow. It is for Trent 1000 engines to power 19 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The order, originally announced in February 2017, was in addition to an order for Trent 1000 engines for 50 aircraft, made by SIA Group, in 2013.
The signing comes as the airline prepares for the entry into service of its first 787-10 aircraft powered by the latest version of the Trent 1000, the Trent 1000 TEN. A full-size Trent 1000, which is on display at the Rolls-Royce stand and has been a great attraction for visitors, provided the backdrop for the signing.
The Trent 1000 TEN (which stands for Thrust, Efficiency and New Technology) entered service in November last year. The engine incorporates technologies from the Trent XWB and Advance engine programmes contributing to the Dreamliner achieving a 20% greater efficiency than the aircraft it replaces, as well as having half the noise footprint of previous-generation aircraft.
The turbine blades made in Rotherham rotate at 12,500 rpm, with their tips reaching 1,200mph – nearly twice the speed of sound. At take off each of the engine's high pressure turbine blades generates around 800 horsepower per blade - similar to a Formula One racing car.
The most advanced turbine blade casting facility in the world was officially opened on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham in 2014. The 150,000 sq ft facility employs around 150 people and has the capacity to manufacture more than 100,000 single crystal turbine blades a year. The advanced turbine blade castings are produced for the company's most modern, high-thrust engines.
There are two types of turbine blade manufactured at the Rotherham facility: high pressure (HP) and intermediate pressure (IP) single crystal blades. There are over 65 in every iconic Trent engine and 182 turbine blades in each Trent XWB engine.
Singapore Airlines also signed a contract for SelectCare support for Trent 700 engines that power 11 Airbus A330 aircraft.
Dominic Horwood, Rolls-Royce, Director Customers and Services – Civil Aerospace, said: "We are honoured by the continued confidence of Singapore Airlines in the Trent 1000 engine and congratulate them on choosing SelectCare a new, innovative, service for their Trent 700 engines."
In addition to the firm orders for 787-10s, Singapore Airlines has a firm order with Boeing for 20 777-9s, which are due for delivery from the 2021/22 financial year.
Rolls-Royce website
Images: Singapore Airlines / Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce website
Images: Singapore Airlines / Rolls-Royce
