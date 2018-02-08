News: "Not just used on Sunday" - Hope City's plans for new Waverley facility





was looking to provide a modern new building with enough space for a congregation of 1,400 on the reclaimed site of the former Orgreave coking works - now a thriving community.



Initial plans show that the primary use of the "Hope City Enterprise Centre" will be as a church and the proposal will enable the relocation of the church's operational activities from its current site at the Megacentre in Sheffield.



A dedicated website for the project reads: "Hope City Church has never been known for standing still. We're always doing something ambitious, new and creative and our plans for Waverley follow suit. The plan to see a purpose-built new home for Hope City Church created at Waverley has been a dream for some years. Over the past two years this dream has started to take shape and plans come together.



"Over the last two decades the church has succeeded where many have not; through a model where charitable activity can be delivered sustainably by adopting an enterprising approach."



Further details and images have been released as the organisation begins its public consultation before finalising and submitting a planning application to Rotherham Council.



A public event is being arranged to engage local people in a conversation about the new development. It is scheduled to take place on February 20 at the AMP Technology Centre.



Located to the North of the AMRC Training Centre, the 66,000 sq ft centre is being designed so that conferences and exhibitions for up to 1,400 delegates can be held within the main auditorium and break-out areas on up to three floors.



The plans, drawn up by Pearce Bottomley architects, also include a café, offices, 5,000 sq ft nursery, training rooms and a youth hall.



The organisation adds: "Waverley represents the ideal location for the new church building. It is located near to the M1 and M18 and yet only five miles from Sheffield City Centre. Everything about Waverley resonates with the Hope City culture, ethos and vision. Waverley is an emerging and exciting local community. It is a place for enterprise and yet it is also a place that many call home. It is a place of positivity, expansion and opportunity.



"We don't want to build a building which is just used on Sundays and mid-week for church.



"With a larger and purpose-built facility, we will be able to do more of the things which we have done in the last 20 years, resulting in greater public benefit. Things like childcare, education, training, conferencing, events, and social action will form the main stay of our activities. Through these and other projects we aim to provide a home not only for the church, but for residents and business people. It will be a place where people can relax, learn, grow and thrive."





C3 Church Global was started by Phil and Chris Pringle in Australia. In the UK, Hope City was launched in Sheffield in 1991 by Dave and Jenny Gilpin on their return from Australia.



The group plans for the building to be completed during the first half of 2020.



