News: Property deal for Rotherham biomass plant

Images: Stobart

The Brite Partnership secured planning permission in 2010 for a biomass development at the Firth Rixson Ickles Works at Templeborough where land and disused buildings where purchased in March 2011.Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CI) acquired 100% of the project for £150m and created Templeborough Biomass Power Plant Limited to take the development forward.Set to generate 41MW of energy, more than the nearby biomass plant at Blackburn Meadows, the plant requires 40 lorry loads of waste wood chip every day to generate the amount of power it is hoping to achieve.