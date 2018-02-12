News: Gelder Group opens new office

</div>

Images: Gelder

James Flintham, commercial manager at Gelder Group, said: "We've been steadily increasing our market share within the Yorkshire Region and made the decision to open a Sheffield office two years ago as we saw a gap in the market and wanted to be close to our clients in the area. We have grown faster than expected and are now making our third move to keep up with that growth and our ambitious plans for the future."This is an exciting time for Gelder Group and Yorkshire is a great place to do business. We are looking forward to working on more schemes in the area and being an active member of the business community. Our new office provides us with plenty of space to grow and it's fantastic to be recruiting in the city."I'd like to thank our passionate team here at Sheffield and our clients for their continued support."Gelder Group, which has started recruiting for two quantity surveyors, has worked on a number of significant projects across the city region, including the Lidl stores in Darnall and Southey Green, and the apartment complex Mandale House in Sheffield city centre.Following a resturcture in 2015, the holding group of the companies posted a turnover of close to £30m for 2016.