News: Gelder Group opens new office
By Tom Austen
Gelder Group has acquired a new office in Rotherham, having outgrown its previous Sheffield premises in only 12 months.
Gelder Group, which delivers projects across a range of sectors including education, health, retail, insurance, leisure, heritage and residential, has acquired the 700 sq ft space on Magna 34 Business Park, Templeborough.
The business, which has its HQ in Lincolnshire, first opened a Sheffield office in January 2016 in Chapeltown, but quickly outgrew the space and within three months moved into a 260 sq ft office within the same building. The team has now relocated to a third office, which is almost triple the size of the previous one.
The new office, which can seat 30 will see the Sheffield-based Gelder Group team grow from ten to 14 over the next year.
