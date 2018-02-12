Monday, February 12, 2018

News: Gelder Group opens new office

Gelder Group has acquired a new office in Rotherham, having outgrown its previous Sheffield premises in only 12 months.

Gelder Group, which delivers projects across a range of sectors including education, health, retail, insurance, leisure, heritage and residential, has acquired the 700 sq ft space on Magna 34 Business Park, Templeborough.

The business, which has its HQ in Lincolnshire, first opened a Sheffield office in January 2016 in Chapeltown, but quickly outgrew the space and within three months moved into a 260 sq ft office within the same building. The team has now relocated to a third office, which is almost triple the size of the previous one.

The new office, which can seat 30 will see the Sheffield-based Gelder Group team grow from ten to 14 over the next year.

James Flintham, commercial manager at Gelder Group, said: "We've been steadily increasing our market share within the Yorkshire Region and made the decision to open a Sheffield office two years ago as we saw a gap in the market and wanted to be close to our clients in the area. We have grown faster than expected and are now making our third move to keep up with that growth and our ambitious plans for the future.

"This is an exciting time for Gelder Group and Yorkshire is a great place to do business. We are looking forward to working on more schemes in the area and being an active member of the business community. Our new office provides us with plenty of space to grow and it's fantastic to be recruiting in the city.

"I'd like to thank our passionate team here at Sheffield and our clients for their continued support."

Gelder Group, which has started recruiting for two quantity surveyors, has worked on a number of significant projects across the city region, including the Lidl stores in Darnall and Southey Green, and the apartment complex Mandale House in Sheffield city centre.

Following a resturcture in 2015, the holding group of the companies posted a turnover of close to £30m for 2016.

