News: Chamber welcomes two new patrons
By Tom Austen
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce has welcomed Fortem and Cannon PR as new patrons.
Cannon PR, which is headquartered on High Street, Rotherham was formed in 2011 by award-winning Public Relations professional Matthew Ridsdale. Since its inception, the company has delivered a comprehensive range of communications services aimed at helping businesses throughout South Yorkshire to grow. A member of the Public Relations Consultants Association, over the past six years Cannon PR has supported a wide range of businesses within the technology, professional services and food and drink sectors as well as being responsible for supporting business finance specialists Finance For Enterprise and the Sheffield City Region Launchpad Programme, responsible for helping new entrepreneurs to take their first steps in business.
Cannon PR has also played an active role in supporting a number of Chamber-led initiatives including the unique Gallery Town project, designed to stimulate regeneration within Rotherham's town centre, whilst company founder Matthew also sits on the Chamber's Member Representation Council, a role which he has held since 2012.
Matthew Ridsdale, director and founder of Cannon PR (pictured, right), said: "I've been proud to support the work of the Chamber for more than a decade and when I decided to launch Cannon PR in 2011, one of the very first calls I made was to the Chamber.
"It's been terrific to see the Chamber grow and evolve, particularly over the past eighteen months. Last year saw Cannon PR enjoy a significant period of growth and as a Rotherham-based business we are proud to support our local Chamber over the next twelve months.
"The Chamber of Commerce is an important organisation for local businesses, one which helps to provide support and representation and through Cannon PR's involvement we have also been able to use our skills and expertise to support a number of community led initiatives. For me, becoming a patron is about not only supporting the local business community but helping to create opportunities to build a stronger local economy."
Fortem, sister company to construction giant Willmott Dixon, joined the Chamber in 2016 and since then the company has actively supported many Chamber initiatives, including the organisation’s annual awards event. The company is responsible for undertaking a full range of property solutions for a large number of valued clients across the housing, bluelight, public buildings, education and care sectors and counts Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, Midland Heart and Orbit housing amongst its national client base.
The company employs over 160 people from its base at Templeborough, Rotherham and plays an active role in supporting a wide range of community initiatives, investing more than £1.2 million in community led projects during 2017. At the same time, the company actively works to create skilled jobs within the local economy, through its highly regarded apprenticeship programme.
Mick Williamson, managing director at Fortem said: "We first joined the Chamber in 2016 because we felt it was important to build stronger links with the local business community, enabling us to continue to invest in the communities we serve and creating opportunities to support others. Since then we've never looked back!
"Over the past twelve months alone, our work with the Chamber has helped us to create new jobs within the local economy, whilst also being able to play a greater role in the local community through our active volunteering programme. We see our role as a patron being very much about investing back into the communities we serve."
The addition of Fortem and Cannon PR bring the total number of patrons at Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber to 19 businesses including ASD Lighting, Gibson Booth, Westfield Health, Barnsley FC and Rotherham United FC.
Andrew Denniff, chief executive at Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said: "On behalf of everyone at the Chamber, I'd like to give a very warm welcome to our newest patrons, Fortem and Cannon PR. Both businesses have actively supported the Chamber for a number of years, and I’m sure they will both continue to play key roles in helping to strengthen and support our growing membership.
"Becoming a Chamber Patron is not only a commitment towards supporting the work of the Chamber, but also about illustrating how local businesses come together to support common interests such as playing an important role in the communities we serve as well as adding weight and gravitas to the role the Chamber plays in supporting businesses in both Barnsley and Rotherham."
BR Chamber website
Canon PR website
Fortem website
Images: UKSE
Advertisement
