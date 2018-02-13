News: Builders' merchant making Rotherham move

</div>

Images: BMCo Ltd

Barbot Hall Industrial Estate is home to a number of well known occupiers including Euro Car Parts, ASD Lighting, Dulux Decorator Centre and Screwfix Direct.14 - 16 Stadium Court has been marketed by commercial property agents, Knight Frank. Totaling 4,009 sq ft and 4,026 sq. ft, BMCo Ltd has recently secured planning permission to install new fencing, entrance gates, signage and flagpoles at the site.Offering modern industrial accommodation with a generous yard area, the units typically comprise of warehouse accommodation with some benefiting from ancillary office, workshop and toilet accommodation.Creating a number of new jobs, BMCo Ltd has already begun recruiting for a branch supervisor, business development manager, warehouse assistant, a driver and a counter assistant.