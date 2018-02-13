News: Builders' merchant making Rotherham move
By Tom Austen
Builders' Merchant Co Ltd (BMCo Ltd), one of the largest independent builders' merchant in the Humber area, is moving into new premises in Rotherham.
The family firm has a long tradition of supplying timber and building materials throughout North Lincolnshire. It currently operates from a purpose built four acre site in Scunthorpe, and have recently added a 10,700 sq ft specifically designed timber store and sales office.
As part of the firm's expansion, BMCo Ltd, is securing two units on the popular Barbot Hall Industrial Estate in Rotherham where it will operate a trade counter, selling to registered trades people.
