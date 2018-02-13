Tuesday, February 13, 2018

News: Builders' merchant making Rotherham move

Builders' Merchant Co Ltd (BMCo Ltd), one of the largest independent builders' merchant in the Humber area, is moving into new premises in Rotherham.

The family firm has a long tradition of supplying timber and building materials throughout North Lincolnshire. It currently operates from a purpose built four acre site in Scunthorpe, and have recently added a 10,700 sq ft specifically designed timber store and sales office.

As part of the firm's expansion, BMCo Ltd, is securing two units on the popular Barbot Hall Industrial Estate in Rotherham where it will operate a trade counter, selling to registered trades people.

Barbot Hall Industrial Estate is home to a number of well known occupiers including Euro Car Parts, ASD Lighting, Dulux Decorator Centre and Screwfix Direct.

14 - 16 Stadium Court has been marketed by commercial property agents, Knight Frank. Totaling 4,009 sq ft and 4,026 sq. ft, BMCo Ltd has recently secured planning permission to install new fencing, entrance gates, signage and flagpoles at the site.

Offering modern industrial accommodation with a generous yard area, the units typically comprise of warehouse accommodation with some benefiting from ancillary office, workshop and toilet accommodation.

Creating a number of new jobs, BMCo Ltd has already begun recruiting for a branch supervisor, business development manager, warehouse assistant, a driver and a counter assistant.

