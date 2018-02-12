News: Expansion plans for Wickersley bar





Inside the Courtyard there are a variety of retail units as well as the applicant's existing restaurant and bar. The change of use application would see the conversion of the existing retail unit known as Bronte Furniture to form an extension to the existing A3 unit.



Regional businessmen Martin Green and Brett Simpson-Lyon purchased the venue in 2016 and put in place a significant refurbishment plan.



The latest application states: "The proposal involves the fitting out the current shell within the existing building to form a new A3 café / restaurant and champagne bar.



"The proposal involves "knocking through" to the adjacent A3 unit whilst fully fitting out the new unit with a new bar, toilets and front of house furniture. The new area will be a simple extension to the applicant's current business model and format on site. There will however be an upmarket and more exclusive theme to the new extension area. This will mean that a choice of more exclusive food and beverages will be offered to customers using the extension area."



Taking on the adjacent unit would increase the florrspace by 580 sq ft and if approved, the proposal would create one new full time job and five new part time jobs.



There are no plans to change the opening hours.



Councillors representing the Wickersley suburb have already objected to the Courtyard plans, stating that they have received "increasing numbers of complaints from local residents with concerns about late night noise nuisance, parking issues and anti-social behaviour relating to the night time economy."



Cllr. Chris Read, Cllr. Emma Hoddinott and Cllr. Sue Ellis said in a joint submission: "As we have seen the decline of Rotherham Town Centre Wickersley appears to have become the destination of choice for evening entertainment for a wide area of Rotherham, however, if Wickersley is to keep its successful residential and community feeling it needs to keep a mixed retail offer and not just become the drinking hub for the whole of Rotherham. After all Wickersley is just a village that cannot and should not have to put up with all these problems."



