News: Bromley brothers back at Winter Olympics





Founded as an indirect spin out from a BAE Systems sports technology initiative, Bromley Sports specialises in athlete-focused engineering technology, with a state-of-the-art test facility that helps finesse sporting talent.



This year, British number one, Dom Parsons will take to the Pyeongchang track using a world-leading Bromley sled. And former skeleton World Champion Kristan Bromley is using his considerable Olympic experience to coach Dutch debutante, Kimberley Bos.



The winner of the World Cup title twice, in 2004 and 2008, also featured at four Olympic Games, in Salt Lake City in 2002, Turin in 2006, Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014. His partner Shelley Rudman also competed at Turin and Vancouver.



Special experience first time as a coach at the Olympics with my athlete @kimberleyb0s #openingceremony #PyeongChang2018 #WinterGames2018 pic.twitter.com/YhC3Y8wlCG — Kristan Bromley (@kristanbromley) February 9, 2018



Co-founding the business with his brother, Richard, Bromley Sports is based inside the AMP Technology Centre and supplies sleds and equipment to around 50% of skeleton World Cup sliders. It can count over 150 medal successes to its product/customer's names.



Richard will also be in Pyeongchang. He is working with South Korea's Sungbin Yun, who has emerged as a favourite to claim the host nation's first Winter Olympic medal in sliding sports.



With Bromley as his coach, Sungbin Yun won the overall 2017/2018 BMW IBSF World Cup in the men's skeleton with five wins and two silver medals, giving him enough to top the overall season standings.



Richard Bromley (pictured top, encouraging Sungbin Yun) told Press Association Sport: "After the Sochi Oympics had finished and Kristan and Shelley were due to retire, I was open to working with any nation and I have asked to take a look over Sungbin's set-up.



"Sungbin won a couple of medals straight away and the South Koreans came up with an offer to make me their head World Cup coach all the way to the Olympics.



"Sungbin had only been sliding for two years before Sochi, but there was something about him. He could push and he could drive and you don't often see diamonds like him who really understand the sport and have such a good feeling.



"He's a young and good-looking lad and a rising star for sure. He's bringing a lot of attention to the sport in South Korea and that is great because it will bring more athletes through the grass-roots and up to World Cup level."



The men's event gets underway tomorrow, with the women set to start sliding on Friday.



Bromley Sports website



Bromley Sports, which has a facility on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, is again hoping to have a big influence at the Winter Olympics.