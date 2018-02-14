News: Revamp for Rotherham town centre offices
By Tom Austen
A planning application has been submitted to create a business centre with residential space above at prominent legal offices on Westgate in Rotherham town centre.
Known as the Mazeppa Chambers, the former dance hall, has had a variety of uses over the years.
22 Westgate has been occupied by Rotherham legal firm, Wilford Smith. Rothbiz reported last month that Wilford Smith has opened a new office at Meadowhall Business Park in Sheffield.
The plans from Smart Brick Properties Ltd involve creating a business centre with supported lettable offices on the ground floor and basement levels of the existing building.
The existing offices located above ground floor on the mezzanine, first, second and third floors will be converted into ten studio apartments. The accommodation will consist of ten open plan single bed units with in house kitchen and ensuite bathroom facilities.
The application states that the apartments will be let by housing association Nacro, who are experts at providing accommodation, support, wellbeing and community outreach services to disadvantaged young people. Its homes agency service in South Yorkshire is suitable for those people who require low level support.
The stone Art Deco features on the exterior of the building are set to be retained.
The Rotherham town centre masterplan places a greater emphasis on town centre living and leisure, as opposed to traditional retail uses, in continuing the regeneration of Rotherham town centre.
The Council estimates that 2,000 new homes could be created in Rotherham town centre. The authority is bringing forward its own schemes and the private sector is to. A renovation of Westgate Chambers recently secured planning permission for a scheme that includes 61 apartments.
Images: Smart Brick Properties
