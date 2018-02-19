News: QSP hails Rotherham bus station tender
By Tom Austen
West Yorkshire-based QSP Construction Group has been appointed to build a temporary bus station on Forge Island in Rotherham town centre.
The nearby Rotherham Interchange is undergoing a £12m revamp and bus services will cease to use the current interchange from April 2018 and will move to a temporary bus station on Forge Island (the old Tesco site) for approximately one year whilst Rotherham Interchange is closed for the refurbishment works.
Following a competitive tendering process, QSP Construction Group, will now get to work on the temporary facility that it will provide 12 stands and a covered waiting area for passengers.
Tender documents showed that the cost of the works are in the order of £275,000 to £325,000.
As Rotherham Forge Island is smaller than the current Interchange some services will use new bus stands and shelters located on Corporation Street and Market Place.
Only half of the Forge Island site will be used as a temporary bus station. The car park, which has been operated by Rotherham Council for a number of years, will continue to be open, complete with the "red zone" which offers free parking for two hours.
Tim Taylor, director of customer services at SYPTE, said: "Rotherham Forge Island – as the temporary site will be known – will provide 12 bus stands with lighting, seating and a covered waiting area for passengers along with timetables at each stand, a PID, CCTV and a staffed customer service desk.
"Opening a temporary facility at Forge Island will minimize customer disruption while essential maintenance work, fire damage repairs and refurbishment works take place on the interchange and car park above."
Gary Broadhead, director at QSP Construction Group, added: "We are delighted to be given the opportunity of working with SYPTE, with whom we have worked with over many years, on the Forge Island Temporary Bus Station project, which when finished will facilitate the commencement of the £12m Interchange re-development."
Planning permission for the Interchange refurbishment was approved at the end of 2017. The plans focus on refreshing the concourses with upgrades to flooring, plinths and glazing. The main pedestrian entrances are also set to be revamped. Changes in the car park include new surfacing, bigger spaces for modern cars, designated walking routes and new cladding.
Work is due to start in the spring and whilst the works take place the car park and bus interchange will be closed but the café, shops in the mall and customer toilets will remain open throughout.
As for Forge Island, Rotherham Council has officially launched its search for a development partner. Proposals for the key regeneration project in the Rotherham town centre masterplan. It is anticipated that the site could accommodate a cinema, hotel, restaurants and bars, town centre parking, as well as high quality business space and modern residential opportunities.
