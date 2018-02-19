News: Funding secured for new homes in Rotherham but borough misses out on big money

</div>

Images: Google Maps

The SCR's Joint Assets Board (JAB) – the first of its kind in the country - won the funding in the latest round of the heavily over-subscribed OPE programme.The Board includes the nine local authorities of the SCR, central Government departments, the health and care services, police, and rail, and looks at public sector service delivery in the city region from an asset management perspective.In the previous rounds of OPE funding, cash has been allocated to a range of projects including the Rotherham Town Centre Masterplan which aims to transform Rotherham town centre.It includes the transformation of Forge Island, the large empty area in the centre of Rotherham, into a major leisure destination including a new cinema, a quality hotel, and food and drink outlets.It will also provide more than 350 high quality riverside homes, offering buyers spacious, well-designed waterfront living at competitive prices, and open up Rotherham's outdoor market.