News: AMP attracts more manufacturing occupiers





The R-evolution development where current occupiers include Maher, X-Cel Superturn, Metalysis and Nikken, was expanded last year when the second phase of units were practically completed creating 52,000 sq ft of prime space.



Owner and developer, Harworth Group plc has announced that joining the park is Spendor Audio Systems Limited which is taking the 25,962 sq ft Unit 8 building on a 15-year lease. Spendor is a British designer, engineer and builder of loudspeakers. Gaining rave reviews, its premium products use polymers, magnesium alloys, aerospace-grade adhesives and Kevlar.



The 15,063 sq ft Unit 7A is let to British Steel Limited on a 15-year lease. The company was created when Greybull Capital bought the Scunthorpe-based Long Products Europe business of Tata Steel in 2016. It continued to have a Research & Development presence at Swinden Technology Centre in Rotherham which has recently closed.



These lettings have achieved a new headline rent of £7.50 psf for the park. Knight Frank and Gent Visick acted as joint agents for both lettings.



In addition, Bodycote looks set to take the 11,000 sq ft Unit 7B. The world's largest and most respected provider of heat treatment services and specialist thermal processes, Hot Isostatic Pressing and surface technology, has secured planning permission for new signage and a new transformer housing.



It means that the first two phases are now fully let.



The strong demand for space at the AMP has now led Harworth to begin construction of its third phase of R-evolution at the AMP, comprising 55,750 sq. ft of additional commercial space to be built to institutional specifications for advanced manufacturing occupiers.







David Travis, director of business space at Harworth, said: "With our second phase of R-evolution at the AMP now fully let, increasingly strong demand from advanced manufacturing occupiers and other supply chain businesses for readily available commercial space at the AMP means that it is an ideal time for us to commence our third speculative phase of R-evolution.



"I am confident that we'll be able to secure further occupiers of the same ilk as Spendor and British Steel in advance of practical completion being achieved later in 2018, thereby supporting the future success of the AMP and the Advanced Manufacturing sector in the North of England."



Rebecca Schofield, partner at Knight Frank in Sheffield who acted for Harworth as joint agent, added: "The Advanced Manufacturing Park continues to go from strength to strength and has attracted some great occupiers, it is now widely recognised as the leading manufacturing park in the UK. Following the announcement of Harworth's third phase of R-evolution, we are already seeing good levels of early interest in potential pre-lets of several units within the scheme."



The AMP is part of the wider Waverley development being brought forward over the next 20 years where there is the potential for over 2,000 new jobs to be created through further development.



