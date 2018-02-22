News: AMP attracts more manufacturing occupiers
By Tom Austen
The most recent commercial development on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham is fully let as new high profile tenants are announced.
The R-evolution development where current occupiers include Maher, X-Cel Superturn, Metalysis and Nikken, was expanded last year when the second phase of units were practically completed creating 52,000 sq ft of prime space.
Owner and developer, Harworth Group plc has announced that joining the park is Spendor Audio Systems Limited which is taking the 25,962 sq ft Unit 8 building on a 15-year lease. Spendor is a British designer, engineer and builder of loudspeakers. Gaining rave reviews, its premium products use polymers, magnesium alloys, aerospace-grade adhesives and Kevlar.
Advertisement
The R-evolution development where current occupiers include Maher, X-Cel Superturn, Metalysis and Nikken, was expanded last year when the second phase of units were practically completed creating 52,000 sq ft of prime space.
Owner and developer, Harworth Group plc has announced that joining the park is Spendor Audio Systems Limited which is taking the 25,962 sq ft Unit 8 building on a 15-year lease. Spendor is a British designer, engineer and builder of loudspeakers. Gaining rave reviews, its premium products use polymers, magnesium alloys, aerospace-grade adhesives and Kevlar.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment