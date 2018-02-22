News: Flats plan for empty uni building
By Tom Austen
Vacant for ten years, a large University of Sheffield building in Rotherham could be converted into housing, under new plans.
Humphry Davy House was built for the university at Manvers, Rotherham in 1998 and was previously home to its School of Nursing and Midwifery. Totalling 45,460 sq ft, it comprises of an imposing academic building constructed over ground and three upper floors. It is situated opposite to the main campus of Dearne Valley College.
Now a planning application has been submitted signalling prior notification for the proposed change of use from an office use to dwellinghouses.
Prior approval means that a developer has to seek approval from the local planning authority that specified elements of the development are acceptable before work can proceed.
The applicant is Barnsley-based lettings and management service provider, The Lettings Room Ltd.
Currently set out with offices, teaching areas and an open plan library, the plans, drawn up by RJF Designs, show that the building could be converted into 109 units - one bedroom studios and flats across all the floors.
The School of Nursing and Midwifery was established in 1995, following the integration of Sheffield and North Trent College of Nursing and Midwifery into the University. It operated from Humphry Davy House and Samuel Fox House and Bartolomé House in Sheffield.
In 2004, the South Yorkshire Strategic Health Authority (SYSHA) went out to open tender for midwifery and nursing programmes with the University being offered 50% of the new contract, with the other 50% offered to another higher education institution. The University was unable to accept the offer on financial and operational grounds.
Once with a reported 4,000 students, the last intake of Midwifery Studies degree students was in July 2006 and the building went up for sale a year later.
