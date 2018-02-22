News: Council planning service shows Rotherham is open for business
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Planning Service is a finalist in the category for Local Authority Planning Team of the Year at the Royal Town Planning Institute's (RTPI) Awards for Planning Excellence 2018.
The RTPI Awards are the most established and respected awards in the UK planning industry. Running for over 40 years, they celebrate exceptional examples of planning and the contribution planners make to society.
Cllr Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "Rotherham is proud to be recognised as the top performing planning authority in the country, but also one which has a flexible, positive and pro-development attitude, creating the right conditions for growth and regeneration in Rotherham.
"The team is a strong asset for the Council and the borough in pursuing its aim to encourage new development in our area and championing our message that Rotherham is "open for business.""
The team sets high standards with 100% of major planning applications determined within 13 weeks and 98% of minor planning applications determined within eight weeks.
In addition to demonstrating the good quality planning work, which is completed within a timely manner, Rotherham's bid is peppered with quotes from customers who praise the planning service, including: "Applications are dealt with promptly and efficiently - an approach that allows development to commence without delay," "The best planning team we have dealt with in 25 years of regeneration," "Rotherham planners are amazingly supportive of innovative schemes" and "The best planning authority we, as a national housebuilder, deal with nationally."
Bronwen Knight, Head of Planning at Rotherham Council, added: "We are delighted to reach the finals of the RTPI awards. It is credit to our well-motivated, hard-working planners and gives further confidence to businesses looking to invest in jobs, homes and developments within Rotherham."
John Acres MRTPI, President of the Royal Town Planning Institute, added: "This year's finalists reflect the important contribution planners and planning makes to creating great places and tackling the challenges we face across the UK. Planners are taking on new and innovative projects and the finalists show they are succeeding. It's a huge achievement just to be shortlisted this year given the 6% rise in entries to the awards and the high calibre of entries will make judging very difficult."
The winners will be announced during a ceremony held at Milton Court at The Barbican, London in May.
Rotherham Council website
Images: Smeeden Foreman
Rotherham Council website
Images: Smeeden Foreman
