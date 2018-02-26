News: Sky-House appoints PBS Group for innovative Waverley scheme
By Tom Austen
Urban development specialist Sky-House has appointed the PBS Group of Doncaster as its principal contractor for its innovative back-to-back housing development at Waverley in Rotherham.
Planning permission was granted at the end of 2017 for 44 starter homes and is part of an ambitious campaign funded by the Homes and Communities Agency to bring more than 200 new homes to the Sheffield City Region and beyond over the coming years.
Sales will be handled by estate agency Redbrik when the project has its official marketing launch in Spring 2018.
The Sky-House Co was founded by David Cross of award winning Sheffield multi-disciplinary practice CODA Studios and Property Developer Philip Prince of Broadfield Holdings having worked together as Architect and client for over 15 years.
Cross said: "This is our first Sky-House project and one about which we are all extremely excited. We have spent nine years since the crash developing new housing typologies to provide sensitive urban solutions for first time buyers and young families alike.
"Our aim is to provide affordable starter homes that are beautiful, environmentally sound and materially robust to fill the gap between the apartment market and the national housebuilders."
The plans include 40 two bedroom homes with rooftop gardens and four three bedroom homes with private gardens, set out in four terraced blocks. The back-to-back houses are three stories high. The plans also include 48 car parking spaces and a community pocket park.
CODA's 21st century take on the Victorian back-to-back house includes two double bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, an open plan kitchen / diner and a private roof garden accessed from a private study area.
Advertisement
Cross added: "The Sky House has been one of CODA's most talked about and applauded concepts and one that we feel will fit in perfectly with the Waverley development plan.
It has taken us several years of detailed negotiation with site owners Harworth Estates, who have been amazing in their support to select the right location for us to deliver this unique contemporary development.
"Rotherham Council have also been extremely positive and encouraging in dealing with our application swiftly alongside the Homes and Communities Agency who have been incredibly helpful providing funding support to deliver this new concept.
"Complete with "Help-to-Buy" this is a style of property that will provide perfect entry level properties for both first time buyers and young families in an area of great economic growth."
Adam Murray, director of CODA Planning, added: "Our design compliments the other Waverley developments whilst offering something very unique for Rotherham residents; houses that will herald one of the most unique new build developments in the region creating unrivalled starter homes."
It is anticipated that the first of the Sky-House project homes will be available by December 2018 with the whole development finished by summer 2019. The project will also create around 60 construction jobs.
Sky-House website
PBS Group website
Images: Sky-House Co
Planning permission was granted at the end of 2017 for 44 starter homes and is part of an ambitious campaign funded by the Homes and Communities Agency to bring more than 200 new homes to the Sheffield City Region and beyond over the coming years.
Sales will be handled by estate agency Redbrik when the project has its official marketing launch in Spring 2018.
The Sky-House Co was founded by David Cross of award winning Sheffield multi-disciplinary practice CODA Studios and Property Developer Philip Prince of Broadfield Holdings having worked together as Architect and client for over 15 years.
Cross said: "This is our first Sky-House project and one about which we are all extremely excited. We have spent nine years since the crash developing new housing typologies to provide sensitive urban solutions for first time buyers and young families alike.
"Our aim is to provide affordable starter homes that are beautiful, environmentally sound and materially robust to fill the gap between the apartment market and the national housebuilders."
The plans include 40 two bedroom homes with rooftop gardens and four three bedroom homes with private gardens, set out in four terraced blocks. The back-to-back houses are three stories high. The plans also include 48 car parking spaces and a community pocket park.
CODA's 21st century take on the Victorian back-to-back house includes two double bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, an open plan kitchen / diner and a private roof garden accessed from a private study area.
Advertisement
Cross added: "The Sky House has been one of CODA's most talked about and applauded concepts and one that we feel will fit in perfectly with the Waverley development plan.
It has taken us several years of detailed negotiation with site owners Harworth Estates, who have been amazing in their support to select the right location for us to deliver this unique contemporary development.
"Rotherham Council have also been extremely positive and encouraging in dealing with our application swiftly alongside the Homes and Communities Agency who have been incredibly helpful providing funding support to deliver this new concept.
"Complete with "Help-to-Buy" this is a style of property that will provide perfect entry level properties for both first time buyers and young families in an area of great economic growth."
Adam Murray, director of CODA Planning, added: "Our design compliments the other Waverley developments whilst offering something very unique for Rotherham residents; houses that will herald one of the most unique new build developments in the region creating unrivalled starter homes."
It is anticipated that the first of the Sky-House project homes will be available by December 2018 with the whole development finished by summer 2019. The project will also create around 60 construction jobs.
Sky-House website
PBS Group website
Images: Sky-House Co
0 comments:
Post a Comment