News: LifeSkills recognised as a top company to work for
By Tom Austen
LifeSkills has made it back into The Sunday Times Top 100 Small Companies to Work For.
The national company specialises in providing opportunities for young people to break into the world of training and employment.
Rotherham born managing director, Spencer Fearn, has developed the company in London and the South East and opened a Rotherham training centre in the town centre in 2010.
The 18th annual edition of Top 100 Companies to Work For charts the highest-scoring organisations with 799 registering to take part in this year's survey. It also includes lists for SMEs and not for profit companies. Staff provide the responses that gauge the multitude of factors that separate good employers from everyone else.
LifeSkills is ranked at 44th in The Sunday Times Top 100 Small Companies.
Advertisement
Back in 2002, Fearn, alongside Andrew Wright and Martin Kolton, decided to tap into young talent by launching an innovative music and graphics programme in Bethnal Green and created a specialist arm of the Central Training Group.
Since then, they've expanded across the UK and now have training centres in Basildon, Lowestoft and Rotherham – plus a Leeds centre run by sister company Progressions UK. Ofsted ranks them "outstanding" for care, support, advice and guidance for learners.
Nine out of ten young people who take its courses achieve their main qualification, and 79% progress to a job, apprenticeship or college.
The entry highlights that the company sets its 77 employees individual targets to win their annual bonus. Highlighting strong and active management, people say their managers motivate them to achieve their best every day (an 82% positive score) and are quick to respond to signs that somebody is under too much pressure (84%).
Teaching staff and senior managers visit the four sites on a monthly basis to standardise and share good practice. In addition to a company-wide summer party, each location has a fund for social events.
Everybody is covered by a Westfield Healthcare plan that includes 24-hour counselling support along with aromatherapy and massage, and paid holiday ranges from 28 days a year up to 50 days for the seven employees who have clocked up ten years or more of service. People say work here doesn't interfere with their responsibilities at home and their work deadlines are realistic (both 81%).
LifeSkills website
Images: LifeSkills
The national company specialises in providing opportunities for young people to break into the world of training and employment.
Rotherham born managing director, Spencer Fearn, has developed the company in London and the South East and opened a Rotherham training centre in the town centre in 2010.
The 18th annual edition of Top 100 Companies to Work For charts the highest-scoring organisations with 799 registering to take part in this year's survey. It also includes lists for SMEs and not for profit companies. Staff provide the responses that gauge the multitude of factors that separate good employers from everyone else.
LifeSkills is ranked at 44th in The Sunday Times Top 100 Small Companies.
Advertisement
Back in 2002, Fearn, alongside Andrew Wright and Martin Kolton, decided to tap into young talent by launching an innovative music and graphics programme in Bethnal Green and created a specialist arm of the Central Training Group.
Since then, they've expanded across the UK and now have training centres in Basildon, Lowestoft and Rotherham – plus a Leeds centre run by sister company Progressions UK. Ofsted ranks them "outstanding" for care, support, advice and guidance for learners.
Nine out of ten young people who take its courses achieve their main qualification, and 79% progress to a job, apprenticeship or college.
The entry highlights that the company sets its 77 employees individual targets to win their annual bonus. Highlighting strong and active management, people say their managers motivate them to achieve their best every day (an 82% positive score) and are quick to respond to signs that somebody is under too much pressure (84%).
Teaching staff and senior managers visit the four sites on a monthly basis to standardise and share good practice. In addition to a company-wide summer party, each location has a fund for social events.
Everybody is covered by a Westfield Healthcare plan that includes 24-hour counselling support along with aromatherapy and massage, and paid holiday ranges from 28 days a year up to 50 days for the seven employees who have clocked up ten years or more of service. People say work here doesn't interfere with their responsibilities at home and their work deadlines are realistic (both 81%).
LifeSkills website
Images: LifeSkills
0 comments:
Post a Comment