News: ITM Power gearing up for Rotherham move
By Tom Austen
ITM Power, the energy storage and clean fuel company, is planning to bring its two Sheffield facilities together at new multimillion pound factory premises, and an unamed site in Rotherham looks like it is leading the way.
The firm is now targeting large scale commercial applications and needs new facilities to meet demand. It has a backlog of £40m worth of projects under contract or in the final stages of negotiations. A further £180m+ worth of projects have been identified.
ITM Power manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions and was the first United Kingdom-based fuel cell company to go public when shares began trading on AIM in 2014.
Ten years of R&D lead to the company's first product sale in 2011 and the subsequent focus has been on optimising and scaling up product at a commercial price point.
ITM's electrolyser is a converter of energy rather than an energy store. It has been used to help create a hydrogen refuelling station network in the UK - including a pioneering site on the Advanced Manufacturing (AMP) in Rotherham.
It was recently announced that Shell and ITM Power will build the world's largest hydrogen electrolysis plant at Rhineland refinery, Germany, with a peak capacity of 10 megawatts (MW). The renewable chemistry and refinery market is the next target - where capacity could hit 100MW.
