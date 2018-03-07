News: Harworth continues to post strong results

</div>

Images: Harworth

Highlights in the period include progress at Waverley were planning successes and sales and lettings have been achieved. This includes McLaren Automotive taking a 20-year lease on a new 75,000 sq ft unit. In 2018, further signings include British Steel, Bodycote and Spendor Audio.At the end of the year, land deals, worth a total of £11m, were secured with Avant Homes and a new company, Sky House, who will build new houses at Waverley.The financial results show that, on the 115 acre Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), around 1.2m sq ft of commercial space has been built, just over half way to the 2.1m sq ft of consented space. Plans for the next phases are well underway.On the residential side of the new 454 acre community being created on the site of the former Orgreave coking works, around 800 houses have been built with a further 400 plots sold to developers but not yet built. A total of 3,900 could be built over the next 15 years.A joint venture with Dransfield Properties has secured planning permission for the missing piece of the jigsaw - the £50m retail, office and leisure scheme on 12 acres at the heart of Waverley.