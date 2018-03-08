News: Apprenticeships helping RUFC to get results on and off the pitch
By Tom Austen
3aaa Apprenticeships, England's largest training provider of Leadership and Management programmes, is helping Rotherham United to make the most of the Apprenticeship levy.
The League One high fliers have employed 3aaa apprentices for the past five years in the IT and Media departments and in April 2017 the way the government funds apprenticeships in England changed.
The apprenticeship levy requires all UK employers, with a pay bill over £3m each year, to make an investment in apprenticeships. Firms are then set to benefit from this investment by training apprentices.
3aaa Apprenticeships have worked to ensure that RUFC makes their levy contributions count, both on and off the pitch.
Steve Coakley, commercial director and management apprentice at Rotherham United, said: "With the introduction of the government levy it is a bit of a minefield for many businesses, and we are no exception, so to be able to link in with 3aaa on that was a bit of a Godsend really. We've utilised our levy pot pretty shrewdly I believe.
"Football is a unique industry and we needed someone to tailor the programmes for our own individual needs. 3aaa's background in sport and business meant it was an easy transition for us."
Advertisement
A combined level 3 and level 5 management programme was created that contains bespoke, tailored content making it accessible and relevant to the football industry and the individual roles of each person on the programme, regardless of level.
Nine staff are taking part from across the business including representatives from the finance, media, retail, commercial and coaching departments including the first team manager, Paul Warne.
Lead by a former professional sportsperson, all the content is written and delivered with football in mind and designed to deliver solution-focused thought processes that can be practically implemented by each manager in their roles within the club.
Paul Warne, SkyBet League One Manager of the Month for December (pictured leading pre-season training), said: "I'm really enjoying it and I've learnt a few things. It would have to be useful for me to give up my only day off in the week. We come in all day and there are a lot of group chats so I think it has made me appreciate the people who work here as well - I manage the football team but there are other things to do at the club.
"With the decisions I make on the football pitch, it has made me be more proactive and look at things differently. It has made me look at it from a larger perspective. And I think, although I knew it, it has reinforced my whole thing about everyone having individual requirements - different personalities need different management styles.
"I'm all about self-improvement. I am with the players and the staff. It is not just me on the course, I've got my assistant and reserve team manager. We are all collectively trying to buy into it to become better people, and hopefully better managers. If that responds to more points on the pitch, then my chairman is very happy."
RUFC website
3aaa website
Images: RUFC
The League One high fliers have employed 3aaa apprentices for the past five years in the IT and Media departments and in April 2017 the way the government funds apprenticeships in England changed.
The apprenticeship levy requires all UK employers, with a pay bill over £3m each year, to make an investment in apprenticeships. Firms are then set to benefit from this investment by training apprentices.
3aaa Apprenticeships have worked to ensure that RUFC makes their levy contributions count, both on and off the pitch.
Steve Coakley, commercial director and management apprentice at Rotherham United, said: "With the introduction of the government levy it is a bit of a minefield for many businesses, and we are no exception, so to be able to link in with 3aaa on that was a bit of a Godsend really. We've utilised our levy pot pretty shrewdly I believe.
"Football is a unique industry and we needed someone to tailor the programmes for our own individual needs. 3aaa's background in sport and business meant it was an easy transition for us."
Advertisement
A combined level 3 and level 5 management programme was created that contains bespoke, tailored content making it accessible and relevant to the football industry and the individual roles of each person on the programme, regardless of level.
Nine staff are taking part from across the business including representatives from the finance, media, retail, commercial and coaching departments including the first team manager, Paul Warne.
Lead by a former professional sportsperson, all the content is written and delivered with football in mind and designed to deliver solution-focused thought processes that can be practically implemented by each manager in their roles within the club.
Paul Warne, SkyBet League One Manager of the Month for December (pictured leading pre-season training), said: "I'm really enjoying it and I've learnt a few things. It would have to be useful for me to give up my only day off in the week. We come in all day and there are a lot of group chats so I think it has made me appreciate the people who work here as well - I manage the football team but there are other things to do at the club.
"With the decisions I make on the football pitch, it has made me be more proactive and look at things differently. It has made me look at it from a larger perspective. And I think, although I knew it, it has reinforced my whole thing about everyone having individual requirements - different personalities need different management styles.
"I'm all about self-improvement. I am with the players and the staff. It is not just me on the course, I've got my assistant and reserve team manager. We are all collectively trying to buy into it to become better people, and hopefully better managers. If that responds to more points on the pitch, then my chairman is very happy."
RUFC website
3aaa website
Images: RUFC
0 comments:
Post a Comment