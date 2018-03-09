News: Rotherham projects on show at MIPIM
By Tom Austen
A number of Rotherham development and regeneration projects are being showcased on the international scale next week as the city region steps up efforts to secure investors, developers and new businesses.
The MIPIM conference is the world's premier real estate event, held each year in Cannes. It gathers the most influential international property players from the office, residential, retail, healthcare, sport, logistics and industrial sectors.
Sheffield city region's (SCR's) private and public sector delegation is preparing to fly out to the French Riviera on Monday March 12 and will be running events across four days, focusing on three main themes of our super-connected economy, our excellence in innovation and the SCR as a great place to live.
Staff from Rotherham Council are set to attend.
An investment portfolio and online map have been produced showcasing investment propositions and developments that are ongoing or set to start soon.
It includes the world-leading Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID), located on the border of Rotherham and Sheffield. AMID is the UK's largest research-led Advanced Manufacturing cluster. The delegation will be able to highlight the successful track record of collaboration with the region's universities, inward investment from the likes of big names such as McLaren and Boeing, and partnership working with private sector developers, Harworth Gorup (who are also attending MIPIM).
The next phase of development at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham is highlighted, alongside the opportunity for housebuilding at the wider Waverley development.
A number of projects in Rotherham town centre are also included in the portfolio, headlined by the proposals for Forge Island with Rotherham Council currently searching for a development partner.
New town centre housing and the potential for further development around the New York Stadium and Main Street are also included as are the new university campus and the opportunity to redevelop the markets complex.
As the local authority covets the private sector for ideas around regenerating Swinton town centre, this project is also featured.
The potential housing development at Bassingthorpe Farm is also featured as landowners, Rotherham Council and Fitzwilliam Wentworth Estate, are set to tender for a promoter partner or development partner later this year. The portfolio shows that work is due to start on site 2020/2021.
Martin McKervey, partner at international law firm CMS and board member of the Sheffield City Region LEP, is one of those joining the delegation.
He said: "MIPIM is a timely opportunity to recognise and talk to a global audience about the great successes of Sheffield city region over the last year.
"Importantly, it is very much about building on the vision to achieve even greater things for the region, showcasing the world class opportunities we offer across real estate, infrastructure, urban regeneration, technology, innovation and our great sense of place and quality of life."
